Gospel musician and politician Paul Waiganjo resigned as presidential advisor on development matters on Friday, September 25, 2026

Waiganjo cited a painful mismatch between the limits of his advisory role and the urgent needs he witnessed in Nyandarua County

Following his exit, Waiganjo declared support for a one-term Ruto presidency and hinted at political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general election

Paul Waiganjo, a gospel musician-turned-politician, stepped down from his role as presidential advisor on development matters on Friday, 25 September 2026, barely four months into the appointment.

Paul Waiganjo resigns as Ruto's development adviser, citing Nyandarua's urgent needs, backs a one-term presidency and signals political ambitions in the 2027 race. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

President William Ruto had appointed Waiganjo to the position on 28 May, placing him within the Office of Programmes and Special Projects at State House, Nairobi. Waiganjo announced his decision at a press address, choosing 3 p.m.

Kenyan time as the moment he made it official.

Why Waiganjo left the advisory role

In explaining his departure, Waiganjo said the structure of the office left him powerless to act on the problems he had personally witnessed, particularly in Nyandarua County.

"Despite attaining the prestigious national appointment, I found a painful and underwhelming mismatch between the confines of my new role in government and the ambitious vision I held for Nyandarua County," he said.

He described consulting clergy, professionals, entrepreneurs, and youth groups before concluding that remaining in the role would compromise his integrity.

"A profound disconnect existed between my state role and the pressing struggles on the ground. I began to ask myself, how could I, in good conscience, draw a salary for a redundant position where our local hospitals suffer from critical resource starvation? School dropout rates spiked due to delayed capitation," Waiganjo said.

He also raised concerns about the financial burden on workers and traders, adding:

"How could I remain silent while hardworking citizens see their pay slips smothered by relentless statutory deductions? To comfortably occupy a title under such circumstances would be a fundamental betrayal of my oath."

Waiganjo's next move after quitting State House

When he first accepted the advisory position, Waiganjo said he believed it would help him deliver tangible results, including school construction, hospital upgrades, borehole drilling, street lighting, and job creation across the country.

His path to State House had followed a difficult period within the Democratic Party (DCP), which he accused of running an unfair nomination process ahead of the Ol Kalou MP by-election held on 16 July.

After announcing his resignation, Waiganjo did not explicitly name his next political target but repeatedly referenced Nyandarua County, signalling a possible run for a county office or another attempt at the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat in 2027.

He went further, publicly backing efforts to limit Ruto to a single term in office, saying "we're in one-term movement" and urging unity among Mt Kenya voters. He also called on residents from the region to register as voters, warning that the president "won't be defeated by word of mouth."

NDC orders President Mahama's appointees, including Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Haruna Iddrisu, to resign before contesting internal elections. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

NDC orders ministers to resign before contesting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed that members holding public office must resign if they intend to contest internal party positions.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the directive forms part of revised electoral guidelines aimed at ensuring fairness and strengthening the party’s ongoing restructuring process.

Acting Director of Elections and Information Technology, Mahdi Jibril, said the policy applies to ministers, CEOs, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, and other senior appointees seeking constituency, regional, or national roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh