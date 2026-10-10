WorkinVirtual has advertised a remote data entry role paying $18–22 per hour that is open to worldwide applicants, including those in Ghana and Nigeria

Eligibility rules, work authorisation requirements and fraud risks mean not every listing is as accessible as it appears

The US Federal Trade Commission has warned job seekers about fraudulent work-from-home recruiters targeting applicants with upfront fees

Remote data entry positions advertising hourly rates between $18 and $25 have attracted interest from job seekers across Ghana, Nigeria and other African countries, but applicants are being urged to look well beyond the salary figure before submitting an application.

Remote data entry jobs paying $18–22 an hour may welcome Ghana and Nigeria applicants, but check eligibility, US work authorisation rules and scam risks. Image credit: blackCAT/iStock

Source: UGC

Not Every Remote Role Is Open Worldwide

One listing that may genuinely interest African applicants comes from WorkinVirtual, which has advertised a full-time data entry clerk position paying between $18 and $22 per hour. The advert, with applications reportedly closing on 31 October 2026, states that candidates from anywhere in the world are eligible to apply. Duties include entering and verifying records, correcting errors and handling confidential data. Applicants are expected to have between one and three years of experience in data entry, records management or administrative support. The role also requires availability for at least four working hours that overlap with New York business hours, though training is conducted remotely.

Not all listings share this global openness. A circulated vacancy attributed to BrightonOne, for instance, explicitly requires US work authorisation, meaning residents of Ghana, Nigeria and other countries outside the United States would not qualify regardless of their skills. Staffing firm Robert Half similarly publishes administrative and data entry vacancies, but many of those positions are tied to specific American cities and some require physical attendance. Applicants should read every listing carefully rather than assuming that "remote" automatically means the role is accessible from Africa.

Skills, Preparation and Fraud Awareness

The WorkinVirtual listing highlights accuracy, organisation, written communication and the ability to handle sensitive information discreetly. Practical familiarity with tools such as Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Microsoft 365 and customer relationship management software strengthens any application. Relevant examples to include on a CV might be maintaining customer records, processing invoices or cleaning data sets under deadline pressure. Applicants should only list typing speeds, accuracy rates and software skills they can genuinely demonstrate.

For those applying from Ghana, Nigeria or elsewhere in Africa, additional preparation is necessary. A reliable internet connection, backup power supply and confirmed availability during the employer's required hours are practical prerequisites. Before accepting any offer, applicants should also clarify how payments will be made, what transfer fees apply and whether the advertised rate covers every scheduled working hour.

The US Federal Trade Commission has cautioned job seekers that fraudulent recruiters frequently exploit work-from-home listings to extract money or personal information from applicants. Red flags include requests to pay upfront fees, pressure to respond immediately, unusually high pay for minimal work and requests to purchase equipment through unverified channels. Applicants should also verify the employer's legitimacy and obtain a written contract before sharing any sensitive personal details.

The strongest applications combine verified eligibility, demonstrable skills and a clear understanding of the payment arrangement on offer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh