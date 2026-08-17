The UAE government has outlined the two categories of foreign nationals who can apply for a Job Opportunity Visa without an existing employer or sponsor

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree and meet a financial security requirement set by national authorities

The visa scheme targets skilled professionals and recent graduates from top-ranked universities as the UAE seeks to attract international talent

The United Arab Emirates has announced the two categories of foreign nationals who qualify for a Visit Entry Visa under its Job Opportunity route, allowing applicants to enter the country and seek work without needing a local employer or sponsor beforehand.

The eligibility conditions were published in official UAE legislation and require candidates to hold a minimum of a bachelor's degree or its academic equivalent, satisfy one of two defined criteria, and meet a financial security requirement before approval can be granted.

UAE announces categories of foreigners eligible for a job opportunity visa without requiring a sponsor. Photo credit: Anadolu Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who gualifies for the visa

Under the published regulations, an applicant must belong to one of two groups to be eligible.

The first category covers experienced workers classified within the first, second, or third professional levels under the occupational classification system approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The second category applies to graduates from universities ranked among the top 500 globally, based on the official classification recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education, provided that no more than two years have passed since graduation.

Both groups must additionally demonstrate financial self-sufficiency by satisfying the prescribed financial security threshold, which serves as a guarantee that jobseekers can support themselves independently throughout their stay.

The official release did not elaborate on the precise figures attached to this requirement.

Bypassing the UAE traditional sponsorship route

The Job Opportunity Visa represents a departure from the conventional immigration process in the UAE and the broader Gulf region, where employers are typically required to initiate and sponsor the work permit process on behalf of incoming candidates before they arrive in the country.

Under this scheme, qualifying professionals and recent graduates can travel to the UAE independently and conduct their job search after arrival, removing the need for a pre-secured employment offer as a condition of entry.

The initiative reflects the UAE's broader effort to position itself as a destination of choice for globally mobile, high-skilled talent by reducing the administrative barriers that have historically made independent entry difficult for foreign professionals.

UAE lists reasons foreigners can be deported

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UAE government had clarified that a valid residence permit did not fully protect foreign nationals from deportation.

Article 71 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 outlined two specific grounds under which administrative removal could be ordered.

Security authorities held broad discretionary powers to deport residents deemed a risk to public order or societal moral standards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh