Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada launched a targeted recruitment drive for skilled workers to address critical labour gaps across multiple sectors

The Express Entry system manages the process, using a points-based ranking model to identify and invite top candidates for permanent residence

Three federal programmes fall under Express Entry, and IRCC is urging prospective applicants to begin language testing and credential assessments early

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced a recruitment push targeting skilled workers abroad to address persistent labour shortages across key sectors of the Canadian economy.

The federal agency confirmed it is managing the initiative through the Express Entry system, a points-based immigration platform that ranks candidates in a pool and periodically selects the highest-scoring individuals to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence.

Canada’s Express Entry drive targets skilled workers in priority sectors, outlining its points-based ranking. Image credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN, Maskot

Source: Getty Images

How Canada's Express Entry system works

The process begins when a prospective immigrant creates a profile and enters the candidate pool. IRCC then conducts regular draws, issuing invitations to those with the strongest scores.

Successful candidates are then required to complete and submit a full permanent residence application, which the department reviews before reaching a final decision.

Three federal programmes operate within the Express Entry framework: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

Each is designed to attract a specific category of applicant, depending on their professional history, academic qualifications, or trade expertise.

"We use a system called Express Entry to manage applications and invite skilled workers in priority categories to apply for permanent residence," IRCC said, adding that the initiative is structured to respond to a broad range of workforce needs across the country.

What applicants need to prepare

IRCC has advised candidates to start preparing well in advance of submitting a profile. Those who completed their education outside Canada will need to have their credentials formally assessed, while all applicants must complete an approved language proficiency test.

Organising the supporting documentation required for a permanent residence application is also a necessary step before entering the pool.

The agency indicated that candidates working in priority occupational categories carry the greatest likelihood of receiving an invitation during regular draw rounds, framing Express Entry as a structured and accessible pathway for individuals seeking to establish themselves in Canada.

Canada names 6 industries seeking skilled foreign workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had named six industries in which the country is actively recruiting skilled workers from abroad.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) identified the sectors as "key and emerging industries" where demand is expected to rise rather than plateau in the near term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh