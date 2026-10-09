Australia Names 2 Visa Types That Give Direct Permanent Residency on Approval

Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed two skilled migration visas that grant permanent residency directly upon approval, with no provisional period

Both the Subclass 189 and Subclass 190 visas operate through a points-based system requiring a minimum score of 65 to qualify for an invitation

Applicants must submit an Expression of Interest via SkillSelect before being invited to apply, and have 60 days to lodge a full application once selected

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed two skilled migration visa categories that grant permanent residency immediately upon approval, offering a direct settlement pathway for skilled workers without requiring years on a provisional visa first.

The two visas are the Skilled Independent (Subclass 189) and the Skilled Nominated (Subclass 190). Both differ from the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Subclass 491, which is a temporary visa that may eventually lead to permanent status, in that the 189 and 190 confer full permanent residency from the moment of grant.

Australia’s Subclass 189 and 190 skilled visas grant direct permanent residency, with a 65-point threshold Image credit: LEONARDO MUNOZ, Popartic/Gett Images

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How the subclass 189 and 190 visas work

Both visa categories are managed through the Australian government's SkillSelect platform using a points-based assessment. Before lodging any application, prospective migrants must first submit an Expression of Interest, which serves as a formal declaration of their eligibility and intent.

Points are allocated based on criteria including age, work experience, educational qualifications, and English language proficiency. While the minimum threshold to be considered for an invitation stands at 65 points, reaching that baseline does not automatically guarantee selection.

The primary distinction between the two visas is their nomination requirement. The Subclass 189 is an independent visa, meaning applicants do not need backing from a state, territory, or employer. The Subclass 190 requires a formal nomination from an Australian state or territory government.

Once an Expression of Interest is submitted and an invitation is issued, applicants have 60 days to complete and submit their full application through the government's ImmiAccount portal. Applicants are also required to confirm that their occupation appears on an approved skilled occupation list, as only roles identified as high demand in Australia are eligible under either pathway.

Next invitation round and key deadlines

The Department of Home Affairs page, last updated on 7 October 2026, noted that the next invitation round for the Subclass 189 visa is expected to be held by 31 October 2026. Those with active Expressions of Interest were urged to ensure their details are current and accurate before that date.

For applicants with partners who do not individually meet the 65-point threshold, the Department advises exploring whether one partner qualifies as the primary applicant, with the other included as a dependant on the same application.

The appeal of both visas lies in their directness: successful applicants gain the right to live, work, and study in Australia indefinitely from day one, without navigating a multi-year provisional period beforehand.

Australia names factors used to score skilled visa applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had outlined the four core criteria used to calculate points scores for migrants seeking skilled entry into the country.

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, the SkillSelect Expression of Interest portal determines whether an applicant qualifies for an invitation under points-tested skilled visa streams, including the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh