Pope Leo XIV revealed on 11 October 2026 that doctors discovered a small nodule in his lung during routine medical examinations

The Catholic leader said physicians advised surgical intervention and has already scheduled the operation for the coming days

Pope Leo XIV asked followers for spiritual closeness and prayers as he prepares to go under the knife

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Pope Leo XIV has disclosed that he will undergo surgery after doctors discovered a growth in his lung, sharing the news directly with the public in a personal message posted to his official account on X.

In the post, published on 11 October 2026, the Pope explained that routine medical examinations had uncovered a small, localised nodule in his lung. He stressed that the growth was caught at a very early stage and remains well-contained, offering some reassurance to the millions of Catholics and well-wishers who follow his papacy closely.

Pope Leo XIV talks about his lung surgrey. Photo credit: @cablenews.

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV Schedules Lung Surgery

Deferring to medical expertise, Pope Leo XIV said his doctors recommended surgical removal of the nodule. He confirmed he had accepted their counsel and that an operation date had already been set for the coming days, though no specific date was disclosed in the announcement.

The message, which drew 1.8 million views, carried a tone of calm resolve rather than alarm. Rather than dwelling on the medical details, the Pope used the occasion to reach out spiritually, expressing gratitude for the support of the faithful and requesting their prayers as he approaches the procedure.

The X post is below:

Prayers pour in for Pope Leo XIV

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support across social media, with followers from around the world sharing messages of prayer and encouragement. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@growing_daniel wrote:

"🙏 praying for you Pope Leo"

@Alex_muzzo commented:

"You waited for the Sox to get bounced from the playoffs before going under the knife. Respect. My prayers are with you!"

@FrUgochukwu shared:

"Heavenly Father, we entrust Pope Leo XIV to Your loving care as he prepares for surgery. Through the intercession of St. Raphael the Archangel, Your messenger of healing, grant him a successful surgery, a speedy recovery, renewed strength, and complete healing. May Your hand"

The X post is below:

Who is Pope Leo XIV?

Pope Leo XIV is the head of the Catholic Church and the sovereign of Vatican City. Born Robert Francis Prevost on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, United States, he is the first pope in history to be born in the United States.

Before becoming pope, he served as a Catholic priest, bishop and missionary in Peru, where he spent many years working with local communities.

He later held senior positions in the Catholic Church, including serving as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, a Vatican office responsible for advising on the selection of bishops.

He was elected the 267th pope on May 8, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis. By choosing the name Leo XIV, he became the first Augustinian pope and the first American-born pontiff.

His leadership focuses on faith, unity, pastoral service, and the mission of the Catholic Church worldwide.

Robert Francis Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV. Photo credit: @cnn.

Source: Facebook

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Doctors found a mass and removed part of her intestines, leaving Hamilton to wait three weeks for biopsy results.

The news that there was no cancer brought an end to the ordeal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh