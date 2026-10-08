Popular Nigerian X influencer Big Esther reportedly died on Tuesday night, October 6, 2026, in a road crash along the Ore Expressway

A video purportedly showing Big Esther inside the bus shortly before the crash has since surfaced and spread widely online

Big Esther's reported death has triggered an outpouring of grief on Nigerian social media, with friends and followers paying tribute

Popular Nigerian social media personality Big Esther has reportedly lost her life in a road accident while making an interstate journey on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Young Nigerian influencer Big Esther dies in a road accident on a Lagos-Asaba trip. Image credit: Areagist9ja, UGC

Source: Facebook

The influencer, who had built a considerable following on X, was said to have been travelling from Lagos to Asaba aboard a commercial bus when the vehicle was involved in a crash along the Ore Expressway.

Several of her friends came forward to confirm the devastating news as it began circulating on Tuesday night, plunging Nigeria's online community into grief.

Big Esther's final journey on social media

What has deepened the heartbreak for many of her followers is footage that emerged purportedly showing the Nigerian influencer inside the bus during her trip, apparently recording her journey without any indication of what lay ahead.

The clip spread rapidly across platforms, with viewers expressing shock at how ordinary and routine the scene appeared.

Beyond the video, an X user claimed that Big Esther had also been updating her Snapchat that morning, with one post showing her en route from Lagos to Asaba and another reportedly capturing the immediate aftermath of the accident.

Images and footage from the crash site also circulated online, showing the extent of the damage sustained by the bus involved in the collision.

Road Safety concerns following Big Esther's death

The tragedy has reignited conversations about the state of Nigeria's major highways.

Several social media users used the moment to highlight the dangers faced by interstate travellers, with one X user specifically pointing to poor road infrastructure along the Lagos-Ore-Benin corridor and calling for urgent attention to its rehabilitation.

As tributes continued to pour in, friends and followers mourned the sudden loss of a personality many felt they knew personally through her online presence.

The circumstances of the crash were still being discussed as the community came to terms with the news.

The X post announcing Big Death is below.

Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on British-Nigerian influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo’s death at 43 after a cosmetic enlargement procedure in Thailand led to a fatal blood clot.

The procedure took place in Bangkok in March 2026, but details emerged months later at a UK coroner’s inquest. Ubiribo was laid to rest in London in a gold coffin reportedly costing more than $745,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh