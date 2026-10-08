David Bossman, who played BB in the hit Ghanaian series Things We Do for Love, has reappeared on social media after years away from the acting industry

The former actor shared a video in July 2026 showcasing his current appearance, which caught fans off guard

Bossman is now working as a marketing strategist, creative and event producer, promoting business tools for small entrepreneurs

David Bossman, the Ghanaian actor best remembered for playing BB in the beloved TV series "Things We Do for Love", has made a surprise return to social media after a lengthy absence from both the entertainment industry and the public eye.

David Bossman, aka BB of Things We Do for Love series fame resurfaces after a long absence from acting. Photo source: Farmhouse Productions, David Bossman/Facebook

Source: Youtube

The former actor resurfaced in July 2026 with a video posted to Facebook, offering fans their first proper look at his current appearance.

Many were clearly taken aback by how much he has changed since his acting days.

David Bossman's new career as marketing strategist

Rather than announcing a comeback to acting, Bossman is now channelling his energy into an entirely different field.

In the clip, the former Ghanaian actor spoke directly to the camera in a confident, pitch-style tone, positioning himself as a Marketing Strategist and Creative with a focus on helping small businesses build professional digital presences.

His message centred on the limitations of relying solely on social media as a business tool.

"Social media is great for attracting attention, but you need a system, or you need a website with a professional booking software embedded in it," he said in the video.

The former Things We Do Love actor went on to outline a suite of services, including missed-call text-back automation, appointment reminders to reduce no-shows, and tools for generating Google review requests, urging viewers to comment "systems" in the comments for a link to book a free strategy session.

The content was a far cry from the dramatic storylines that made him a household name, but his charisma in front of the camera remains unmistakable.

The Facebook video of BB of Things We Do For Love series fame showing off his current appearance is below:

Who is former Ghanaian actor David Bossman?

David Bossman rose to prominence in the early 2000s after featuring as "BB", one of the main characters in the popular Ghanaian teen drama series, "Things We Do For Love", which was directed by the renowned filmmaker Ivan Quashigah.

He starred in the hit series with several prominent Ghanaian actors, including Majid Michel, Adjetey Anang, the late Suzzy Williams, Jackie Appiah, the late Vincent McCauley, Nat Banini and many others before disappearing from the film industry and entering the corporate world.

Bossman is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Creative Director of GR8 Mindz, a full-service creative agency in Accra specialising in branding, design, advertising, events, and audio-visual productions.

The former actor has also previously worked for the events giant Charterhouse Ghana as an events/audio-visual producer and experiential manager.

Bossman is also a graduate of the University of Ghana and Koforidua Secondary Technical School.

Ghanaians react to David Bossman's reappearance

The video triggered a wave of nostalgia in the comments, with followers warmly welcoming him back and remarking on his transformed look.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Madonna Opong wrote: "Oh wow, you look like Moses 😅😅😅. Good to see you! More grace 👏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Elorm Asomaning said:

"Wow, David. Stay blessed."

Desdy Yaw Owusu commented:

"Wow, Charlie, it has been a long time, David Bossman. My jingle producer."

Veteran Ghanaian actor Bob Smith Junior resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about veteran Ghanaian actor Bob Smith Junior, better known as Diabolo Man, and his return to social media after a long absence.

His short message of gratitude offered fans a glimpse of the actor in his later years, stirring memories of the frightening roles that once gave many Ghanaians sleepless nights.

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Source: YEN.com.gh