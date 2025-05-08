Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost's announcement as the new Pope has been met with a great deal of euphoria and excitement around the world.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of NBC, the new pontiff, in his first address in Italian at St. Peter’s Square as Pope Leo XIV, eulogised the late Pope Francis.

Pope Leo XIV delivers first address Photo credit: @CNN

He also thanked the cardinals for choosing him to lead the Catholic Church.

“I should also like to thank all my cardinal brethren who have chosen me to be the successor of Peter and to walk with you as a united Church, always seeking peace and justice, seeking to work with men and women who are faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear to proclaim the gospel and be missionaries,” he said.

He then stressed the need to seek peace and love, and to work together in unity as a Church, knowing that God’s love exists for all.

“Let us keep in our ears the weak voice of Pope Francis that blesses Rome, the Pope who blessed Rome and gave his blessing to the entire world that Easter morning. Allow me to follow up on that blessing. God loves us. God loves everyone. Evil will not prevail,” he said in Italian.

“This is the first greeting of the resurrected Christ, the Good Shepherd who has given up his life for God. And I should also like this greeting of peace to enter our hearts and our families,” he told the gathering.

