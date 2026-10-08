A popular Ghanaian pastor addressed his congregation on a new government regulation affecting how the gospel is shared in public spaces across the country

He questioned why the activity had been singled out, pointing to other forms of public noise that he said people tolerate every day

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the man of God's remarks, with some backing his stance while others urged him to respect the law

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Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel Assemblies of God, Rev Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, has criticised the government's new ban on preaching in moving commercial vehicles.

Rev Kwadwo Boateng Bempah challenges the ban on preaching in moving commercial vehicles. Image credit: The FootWalker/My FootPrint TV.

Source: Facebook

The ban is part of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), which followed the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Under Regulation 141, causing a nuisance, including preaching or hawking, inside a moving public or commercial vehicle is an offence.

Offenders face a fine of 10 to 50 penalty units, a jail term of up to eight months, or both. A similar restriction existed under the 2012 Road Traffic Regulations, but enforcement was largely absent.

Officials say the rule is aimed at road safety and is not directed at any religion.

Back in 2023, a Ghanaian lawyer explained why preaching in trotros is against the law. The lawyer noted that people who preach in commercial vehicles could be arrested or jailed.

The explanation drew mixed reactions from social media users at the time.

Rev Bempah speaks against preaching ban

Speaking to his congregation, Rev Bempah questioned the restriction on preaching in moving commercial vehicles.

He argued that the church should not keep quiet when it believes its ability to spread the gospel is being restricted.

The man of God also pointed to other forms of public noise, including loudspeakers used in the early hours of the morning.

He asked why preaching in buses should be singled out among them.

Rev Bempah said:

"Wherever human beings gather, we will preach. Wherever human beings gather, the word must go forth."

The Instagram video of Rev Bempah speaking against the ban on preaching in commercial vehicles is below.

Rev Bempah urges Christians not to compromise

Rev Bempah also urged Christians not to compromise their beliefs simply to please other people. He insisted that believers should put God first, even when their convictions are unpopular.

He declared:

"Never please people to displease God."

The pastor ended his remarks by quoting Psalm 68:1.

Netizens react to Rev Bempah's remarks

Many netizens who reacted to the video shared mixed opinions on the pastor's stance. While some agreed that Christians should keep preaching, others urged him to respect the law.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below from a KSS News post.

Callme_ebo123 wrote:

"If you respect God, respect the authority and laws as well. When you sit in buses, there are so many religious people in the bus. You can't impose your religion on them by preaching to them, especially in a situation where they can't excuse themselves."

Cedge103 said:

"Encouraging people to break the law? Please, my people, educate yourselves. Don't compromise yourself."

Khxrbby_jay_lives commented:

"This man won't preach in the bus. Someone struggling will do that and they will arrest him/her."

Dagreatmandingo indicated:

"It's simple. He can buy 100 buses, fill them with his church members and preach to them. No one will stop him."

Kingmaderje wrote:

"You will get so-called Christians, churchgoers, to support no preaching in buses, but we will not stop. We will not be silent. Freedom of religion, we will preach."

Public transport fares rise by 8%

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that public transport fares in Ghana went up by 8% from Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The increase followed an agreement between the Ministry of Transport and transport operator groups, including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Operators cited rising operational costs, including vehicle maintenance and spare parts, as the reason for the increase.

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Source: YEN.com.gh