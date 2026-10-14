The Supreme Court granted a stay of execution on a Court of Appeal ruling that ordered the promotion of 40 police officers

The 40 officers had sued Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno after being excluded from a police promotion programme

A five-member Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang heard the IGP's application

Forty Ghanaian police officers who had won a Court of Appeal battle over their promotions have had that victory put on hold after the Supreme Court granted a stay of execution pending a further appeal by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Ghana’s Supreme Court stays a Court of Appeal order promoting 40 police officers, pending the IGP’s appeal over their exclusion from a police promotion scheme in Ghana. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The officers, all holding the rank of Chief Inspector, had argued that they were unfairly left out of a promotion programme that benefited several of their colleagues, including those who were junior to them in service.

Their grievance stems from an amnesty programme introduced by the Police Management Board in 2021, which allowed officers enlisted between December 2008 and 2020 who held first degrees to be promoted.

Officers excluded despite colleagues moving up

While promotions across various ranks were effected under the scheme, moving officers from Corporal to Sergeant, Sergeant to Inspector, and Inspector to Chief Inspector, the 40 officers at the centre of this case were passed over for the next step up: from Chief Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Feeling sidelined, the officers took legal action against IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the Police Management Board at the High Court in Kumasi.

That court dismissed their case, ruling against them. Undeterred, they appealed to the Court of Appeal, which overturned the High Court's decision and ordered that the promotions be carried out.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the suspension of the promotions of the 40 police officers.

Supreme Court steps in at IGP's request

Rather than comply with the Court of Appeal's ruling, the IGP escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, filing both an appeal against the ruling and an application for a stay of execution while the appeal is determined.

A five-member Supreme Court panel, presided over by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, ruled in favour of the IGP's request and granted the stay.

The court reasoned that if the IGP's appeal ultimately fails, the affected officers can be financially compensated, making it appropriate to pause the enforcement of the promotions in the meantime.

The Supreme Court's appeal is now pending determination, leaving the fate of the 40 officers in limbo while the legal process continues.

The Kenyan police release the names of all five people aboard the Kenya Forest Service helicopter that crashed at Kericho Golf Club. Image credit: BogdanV/iStock

Source: UGC

Police give update on Kenya helicopter crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kenya Forest Service helicopter carrying five people, including a senior government official, came down at Kericho Golf Club on Monday afternoon shortly after the aircraft attempted to take off.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi identified the aircraft by its registration number, 5Y-FSK, and, according to Tuko on October 12, 2026, confirmed that Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno was among the five occupants on board when the incident occurred.

The police commander also confirmed that no deaths were recorded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh