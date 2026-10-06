Gospel musician and Ghana Police Service officer Kofi Sarpong has been elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), capping another milestone

He was among 22 officers decorated with their new ranks at a colourful ceremony held at the Police Headquarters, drawing attention beyond the force

The promotions followed the President's approval, with the Inspector-General of Police presiding over the official decoration ceremony for all the officers involved

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Gospel musician and Ghana Police Service officer Kofi Sarpong has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), one of 22 officers elevated during an official ceremony.

Gospel musician Kofi Sarpong has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police, one of 22 officers decorated at a Police HQ ceremony. Image credit: gossips24tv/Kofi Sarpong.

Source: Facebook

Kofi Sarpong joined the Ghana Police Service years before venturing into commercial gospel music, a move he has said he was initially reluctant to make due to his love for the force.

He broke into the music scene with his 2010 debut album, "Sacrifice," which featured the popular single "Ayeyi Ndwom" and earned him the Gospel Song of the Year award at the following year's Ghana Music Awards.

Over the years, he has balanced both careers, previously serving as Director of the Procurement Unit of the Ghana Police Service while continuing to release music and hold concerts, including a show at the National Theatre to raise funds for children's health insurance registration in underserved communities.

Kofi Sarpong promoted alongside 21 other officers

The Inspector-General of Police opened the ceremony at the Police Headquarters, where the newly promoted DCOPs were officially decorated following the President's approval of their promotions.

The 22 officers had their previous ranks removed and replaced with their new ones as they moved up from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

Sarpong's inclusion among the newly promoted officers stood out as one of the day's biggest highlights, given his profile as a familiar face beyond the Police Service through his gospel music career.

Below is the Instagram video in which Kofi Sarpong gets his promotion at the Ghana Police Service.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Sarpong's promotion

The news drew an outpouring of warm reactions from social media users, many of whom congratulated the officer on his new rank.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

haribanks_gh wrote:

"My favourite. That uniform must carry steez oooo...Every detailing must not be taken for granted. Congratulations Sir😍"

joshuatetteh69 commented:

"May God bless our IGP for promoting DSP Sarpong."

ricky_tee_99 added:

"Congratulations sir, we love you."

Kofi Sarpong opens up on his humble beginnings

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Sarpong, then holding the rank of ACP, had opened up about the hardships he faced growing up, disclosing that he once had to beg friends for clothes just to attend church.

He recalled relying on a childhood friend who would let him pick an outfit from his own laundry whenever he needed something to wear to service, adding that his struggles never showed in how he worshipped.

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Source: YEN.com.gh