Police named the five occupants aboard a Kenya Forest Service helicopter that crashed at Kericho Golf Club on Monday afternoon

Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno was among those on board the aircraft, registration number 5Y-FSK

All five occupants survived the crash and were rushed to South Rift Hospital for urgent medical attention

A Kenya Forest Service helicopter carrying five people, including a senior government official, came down at Kericho Golf Club on Monday afternoon shortly after the aircraft attempted to take off.

The Kenyan police release the names of all five people aboard the Kenya Forest Service helicopter that crashed at Kericho Golf Club. Image credit: BogdanV/iStock

Source: UGC

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi identified the aircraft by its registration number, 5Y-FSK, and, according to Tuko on October 12, 2026, confirmed that Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno was among the five occupants on board when the incident occurred.

The police commander also confirmed that no deaths were recorded.

What happened at Kericho Golf Club

Eyewitnesses at the scene described how the aircraft had barely gained altitude before it began to lose control and plunged back to the ground.

The helicopter had not climbed significantly before the sudden drop forced it down onto the golf club grounds.

Emergency responders and security personnel reacted quickly, moving in to extract those trapped inside the wreckage.

All five injured occupants were subsequently transported to South Rift Hospital, where they received urgent medical care.

Police response and ongoing investigation

Commander Ndanyi confirmed that emergency and security teams remained active at the crash site, conducting a thorough assessment of the scene.

He indicated that more conclusive findings would be shared as investigations into the cause of the crash progressed.

The involvement of PS Ng'eno, a senior figure in Kenya's government, has drawn considerable attention to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As Environment Principal Secretary, Ng'eno oversees the ministry responsible for environment and forestry matters, the same docket under which the Kenya Forest Service itself operates.

Wicknell Chivayo’s helicopter wreckage moved as investigators probe fatal crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Saidu Adbula

Source: Facebook

Wicknell: Helicopter wreckage moved for police investigations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wreckage of the helicopter that took the life of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, and three other occupants was relocated from the crash site to a government facility, as investigators push deeper into what caused the fatal accident.

The Bell 430 helicopter, which came down near Marondera on 30 September 2026, was transported from Kudenga Farm to the Government Hangar at Charles Prince Airport.

The controlled setting is expected to give forensic specialists the conditions needed to carry out a thorough examination of the aircraft.

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Source: YEN.com.gh