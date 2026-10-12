Kericho Helicopter Crash: Police Name Officials Aboard Kenya Forest Service Aircraft
- Police named the five occupants aboard a Kenya Forest Service helicopter that crashed at Kericho Golf Club on Monday afternoon
- Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno was among those on board the aircraft, registration number 5Y-FSK
- All five occupants survived the crash and were rushed to South Rift Hospital for urgent medical attention
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A Kenya Forest Service helicopter carrying five people, including a senior government official, came down at Kericho Golf Club on Monday afternoon shortly after the aircraft attempted to take off.
Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi identified the aircraft by its registration number, 5Y-FSK, and, according to Tuko on October 12, 2026, confirmed that Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno was among the five occupants on board when the incident occurred.
The police commander also confirmed that no deaths were recorded.
What happened at Kericho Golf Club
Eyewitnesses at the scene described how the aircraft had barely gained altitude before it began to lose control and plunged back to the ground.
The helicopter had not climbed significantly before the sudden drop forced it down onto the golf club grounds.
Emergency responders and security personnel reacted quickly, moving in to extract those trapped inside the wreckage.
All five injured occupants were subsequently transported to South Rift Hospital, where they received urgent medical care.
Police response and ongoing investigation
Commander Ndanyi confirmed that emergency and security teams remained active at the crash site, conducting a thorough assessment of the scene.
He indicated that more conclusive findings would be shared as investigations into the cause of the crash progressed.
The involvement of PS Ng'eno, a senior figure in Kenya's government, has drawn considerable attention to the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As Environment Principal Secretary, Ng'eno oversees the ministry responsible for environment and forestry matters, the same docket under which the Kenya Forest Service itself operates.
Wicknell: Helicopter wreckage moved for police investigations
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wreckage of the helicopter that took the life of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, and three other occupants was relocated from the crash site to a government facility, as investigators push deeper into what caused the fatal accident.
The Bell 430 helicopter, which came down near Marondera on 30 September 2026, was transported from Kudenga Farm to the Government Hangar at Charles Prince Airport.
The controlled setting is expected to give forensic specialists the conditions needed to carry out a thorough examination of the aircraft.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh