Ruth Kerubo, a Kenyan nanny based in Saudi Arabia, shared photos online showing the transformation of her family's home

Kerubo replaced a mud-walled house with a modern building featuring large windows and a distinctive red roof

She credited four years of financial discipline on a foreign wage for making the milestone possible

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Ruth Kerubo, a Kenyan woman working as a nanny in Saudi Arabia, has captured the hearts of thousands online after sharing how four years of employment in the Middle East helped her build a permanent home for her family in Kenya.

Kenyan nanny Ruth Kerubo used four years of disciplined saving in Saudi Arabia to replace her family’s mud-walled house with a modern home topped by a red roof. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kerubo shared photos on Facebook that laid bare the journey in a single glance.

On one side stood the family's old dwelling, a mud-walled structure with a worn iron-sheet roof.

On the other, a newly completed building with a modern facade, generous windows and a bold red roof rising behind it.

In her own words, she was candid about what it took to get there.

"Don't you also see that Gulf money can transform your home, as long as you know how to manage it? This is the house we used to live in before I came to the Gulf, and the house behind it is the one I built with money earned from cleaning toilets. Four years in Saudi Arabia. Let me finish everything nicely. When I return to Kenya, I'll give you a house tour so you can see that no situation is permanent; things change. Congratulations to me! It hasn't been easy," she wrote.

From mud walls to modern living

Kerubo has been open about the role financial discipline played in her achievement, describing careful saving as the foundation of everything she managed to build for her loved ones while living far from home.

A TikTok video she posted offered followers an early glimpse inside the new house, showing her mother standing in the living room and gazing up at a freshly installed chandelier with visible wonder.

Kerubo assured her online community that a full house tour would follow once she returns to Kenya and the finishing touches are complete.

Her story has struck a chord precisely because it mirrors the experience of so many Kenyan families.

Countless workers head to Gulf countries each year, enduring extended separation from children, spouses and parents, sustained by the belief that wages earned abroad will one day produce something tangible at home.

For Kerubo, that belief materialised as brick, mortar and a red roof now sheltering her mother.

Ruth Kerubo shared her story in the Facebook post below.

Saudi bans travellers from 3 African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia imposed an indefinite ban on travellers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, citing escalating Ebola cases across parts of Africa.

The Kingdom's Public Health Authority, Weqaya, announced the measure on Thursday as a precautionary step to protect public health, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The ban carries no specified end date and will remain in force until further notice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh