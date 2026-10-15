Tenia Abraham, a Nollywood actress and Beauty Queen South South 2020, reportedly died after a prolonged battle with kidney disease

Before news of her death spread, Abraham shared a heartfelt message on Instagram urging her followers to choose love

Fans who discovered the post after her passing found her words deeply moving, with many sharing tributes in her honour

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Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham, who also held the Beauty Queen South South 2020 crown, has died following a lengthy battle with kidney disease, leaving fans and colleagues grieving across social media.

Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham's final social media post goes viral after her death. Image credit: Tenia Abraham

Source: Facebook

Before news of her passing began to circulate, Tenia Abraham had shared what would become her final Facebook post, a smiling photo of herself accompanied by a simple but profound message:

"One day we will leave this world. Let's love lead ❤️❤️."

The post, published in August, attracted little unusual attention at the time.

After reports of her death emerged, however, followers returned to it in large numbers, and its quiet message took on an entirely new weight.

Tenia Abraham's final words resonate with fans

The actress's parting words have prompted a wave of reflection among those who admired her work in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Many fans have spoken of how differently the message reads now, with her reminder about mortality and the importance of love feeling almost prophetic in hindsight.

Some followers expressed disbelief upon hearing the news, holding onto hope that the reports might prove inaccurate.

Others moved into the comments section beneath her final post to leave condolences and share their grief, with several saying her words had inspired them to be more intentional about the relationships in their lives.

Tributes pour in for Tenia Abraham

As tributes continue to pour in, those mourning Abraham are remembering her not only for her screen presence but also for the warmth behind her final message.

Her call to let love lead has served as a quiet but powerful reminder for many of her followers to cherish the people around them while there is still time.

Although nothing in her post suggested she knew her end was near, the timing has given it a significance that fans find both heartbreaking and beautiful.

The Facebook post of Tenia Abraham is below.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose family confirmed his death on October 14, 2026, and the tributes that followed.

His passing came just two months after he reportedly survived a serious car accident. Fellow gospel figure Woli Agba described him as “a very unique voice” gone too soon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh