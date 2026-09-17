Saudi Arabia has unveiled a major financial requirement for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking a long-term residency opportunity in the Kingdom

The latest update centres on the amount applicants must commit through an approved business investment

The figure involved is substantial and could make the opportunity accessible only to a select group of potential applicants

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Saudi Arabia has announced the amount Ghanaians and other foreigners need to invest to qualify for Premium Residency through the investor pathway.

The requirement sets a significant financial threshold for foreign nationals hoping to secure long-term residency in the Kingdom through business investment.

Saudi Arabia announces amount Ghanaians and other foreigners need to qualify for its Premium Residency. Photo credit: Europa Press News & SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Based on the current exchange rate, the required investment is equivalent to approximately GH¢21.45 million.

Saudi Arabia sets GH¢21.4m investment threshold

According to the requirements for Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency investor route, applicants must have an investment registration or valid investment licence with a minimum value of SAR 7 million attributable to their ownership share.

Using the September 17, 2026 mid-market exchange rate of about GH¢3.06497 to SAR 1, SAR 7 million is approximately GH¢21.45 million.

This means a Ghanaian seeking to use the investor pathway would need an ownership stake meeting the SAR 7 million threshold, subject to the programme's other requirements.

The requirement is based on the applicant's ownership share, rather than simply the overall value of a company in which they may have a smaller stake.

Ghanaians must meet other conditions

The investment requirement is not the only condition attached to the investor pathway.

Applicants are required to hold valid commercial registrations and provide documentation showing their ownership of the investment.

The published requirements also include evidence of at least 10 employees attributable to the applicant's ownership share.

The Premium Residency permit is a long-term, self-sponsored residency option for eligible foreign nationals in Saudi Arabia.

Premium Residency offers several benefits

Successful Premium Residency holders can live in Saudi Arabia with eligible family members and enjoy a number of residency-related privileges.

The programme also provides eligible holders with greater flexibility in relation to residence, employment and investment compared with conventional expatriate arrangements.

Saudi Arabia's official national platform confirms that Premium Residency can be obtained through several different routes, meaning the SAR 7 million investment threshold applies specifically to the investor pathway rather than every Premium Residency applicant.

For Ghanaians considering the opportunity, the key figure is therefore SAR 7 million, equivalent to about GH¢21.45 million at the prevailing exchange rate.

Saudi Arabia opens Premium Residency foreigners

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Saudi Arabia had unveiled an important opportunity for eligible Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking greater stability in the Kingdom.

The Premium Residency scheme came with several privileges that could make life and work in Saudi Arabia more flexible.

The full list contained nine key benefits that applicants and residents would want to know.

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Source: YEN.com.gh