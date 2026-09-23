Popular TikToker Asantewaa has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Ashanti's Kitchen Ware and Home Appliances, arriving at Dansoman Blue Lagoon for the ceremony

Videos shared on social media showed the TikTok star making her grand arrival ahead of the unveiling, drawing attention from onlookers gathered at the venue

The deal adds to a growing list of endorsements for Asantewaa, who has steadily built a commercial portfolio alongside her content creation career

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Popular TikToker Asantewaa has landed a major ambassadorial deal, this time with Ashanti's Kitchen Ware and Home Appliances, after arriving at Dansoman Blue Lagoon for her official unveiling.

TikToker Asantewaa arrives at Dansoman Blue Lagoon for her unveiling as the new brand ambassador for Ashanti's Kitchen Ware and Home Appliances. Image credit: Asantewaa/GH Brain.

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa's latest partnership comes after she signed a separate one-year ambassadorial deal with skincare and beauty brand Abi1 Skin Talk earlier in September.

That agreement saw her lend her digital platforms to promote the brand's products, with videos of the signing ceremony spreading across social media.

Fans reacted warmly to that announcement too, flooding her page with congratulatory messages.

Her latest deal continues that momentum, adding another notable brand to her expanding endorsement list.

Asantewaa's grand arrival at brand unveiling

In videos shared at around 5 pm on September 23 by GH Brain on TikTok, Asantewaa was seen making her way through a crowd of onlookers as she arrived for the event.

She appeared dressed in a form-fitting brown outfit, with her hair styled in an updo and hoop earrings completing her look.

The clip captured her walking confidently through the area near the venue, with several people trailing behind her as she made her entrance.

GH Brain's update confirmed she had arrived specifically for her unveiling as the brand's new ambassador.

Below is the TikTok video of Asantewaa arriving for her latest deal.

Asantewaa's co-parenting journey with AMG Armani

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Asantewaa opened up about regretting her decision to end her relationship with her baby daddy, AMG Armani, admitting her feelings had shifted since the breakup despite being certain about the decision at the time.

She disclosed that she cried heavily when she eventually asked for the relationship to end, though she has since focused on maintaining a cordial co-parenting relationship with Armani for the sake of their two children. Armani was separately seen spending quality time with their sons amid the fallout from their split.

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Source: YEN.com.gh