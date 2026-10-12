AMG Armani took to TikTok to share what he says are payment receipts and private messages proving his financial support for Asantewaa and their children

The Ghanaian musician shared a mobile money screenshot showing a GH¢2,000 transfer dated October 1, accompanied by a message about upkeep

Armani also claimed he paid for a shop for Asantewaa in Sowutuom for five years, pushing back on her narrative about his responsibilities

Ghanaian musician AMG Armani has gone public with what he describes as evidence of his financial support for his baby mama, TikToker Asantewaa, and their children, after she accused him of failing to pay their school fees.

AMG Armani shares receipts to counter his baby mama Asantewaa's school fees claims. Image credit: Asantewaa, AMG Armani

Source: Facebook

Taking to TikTok, Armani posted a series of screenshots, including mobile money transaction records and private messages, presenting his own account of events in the dispute that has captured public attention in Ghana.

AMG Armani's GH¢2,000 transfer to Asantewaa

Among the screenshots Armani shared was a mobile money receipt showing a GH¢2,000 payment sent to a recipient identified as Martina, dated October 1.

The transfer included the note:

"Sent money for upkeep... kindly confirm for me."

Armani's caption on the post suggested that the funds were sent for the children's upkeep on that date, even at a point when he says Asantewaa had reportedly gone public about a romantic interest in someone else.

He also shared a lengthy personal message explaining the background of their falling out, noting that he had asked for time to gather his thoughts before speaking with her because he had things weighing on him emotionally that he wanted to express clearly.

The TikTok video of AMG Armani sharing the evidence is below.

Armani speaks on Shop payments & reconciliation claims

In a separate post, Armani challenged Asantewaa's characterisation of him as financially absent.

He alleged that he had funded a shop for her in Sowutuom for five years, and questioned how she could accuse him of refusing to pay the children's school fees given that history.

He also referenced what he described as a video in which Asantewaa expressed a wish to reconcile with him, indicating that he chose not to return to the relationship.

The screenshots Armani shared do not, on their own, confirm whether all outstanding school fees have been settled, and Asantewaa's response to his latest posts has not been made public at this time.

Another TikTok post from AMG Armani is below.

Akuapem Poloo speaks amid Asantewaa, Armani saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Akuapem Poloo’s response to rumours that she dated AMG Armani amid his reported breakup with Asantewaa. She said they first met at AMG Deuces’ wedding in 2021.

Poloo said Asantewaa knows there was no romance between them, adding that Armani never proposed and they never went out. She also explained that her social media posts do not reveal her private life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh