Bishop Daniel Obinim publicly addressed claims that he threatened the life of his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, during a church service in Tema

The Ghanaian pastor spoke out amid reports of his alleged arrest linked to the threats made against his former partner

Bishop Obinim's response, captured in footage shared by GH Page, has set social media ablaze across Ghana

Bishop Daniel Obinim has broken his silence over trending allegations that he threatened the life of his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, formerly known as Queen Florence the Lioness.

Bishop Daniel Obinim denies threatening Florence Obinim and breaks his silence on trending arrest claims. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Lioness TV-Florence Obinim

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian pastor addressed the claims during a church service in Tema on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with the footage later shared by popular Ghanaian entertainment platform GH Page.

The clip, filmed indoors on a stage decorated with a starry-night and tree-branch backdrop and branded under the "OB TV" banner, has since gone viral.

Bishop Obinim responds to threat allegations

Speaking directly about the accusations during the service, Bishop Obinim flatly denied that he had made any move to harm Florence amid their ongoing divorce saga.

"Whatever Florence does to me in this world, I can never kill her. If I am lying and I have ever prayed for God to kill Florence, let the holy spirit reduce my church members to 5 or 2 just to spite me."

"If I ever open my mouth to tell God to kill Florence, let death rather come for me. I will never do that."

The controversial Ghanaian pastor noted that he would not benefit from Florence Obinim's death and that he would even incur extra expenses, as her family and children would require him to fund the purchase of her casket and also sponsor her funeral.

Obinim also denied claims that he had threatened to burn his estranged wife and her car during a recent encounter at her residence, stating that they were falsehoods created by certain individuals on social media.

"Some people have created news online that I threatened to burn her and her car. These people are wicked. Aren't you scared of what you are saying?"

"That a man who has lived with his wife for 22 years and shares 3 children with her would carry petrol to go and burn her and her car? I would be a demon or satan himself to do something like that."

The allegations against Obinim follow what appears to be a turbulent separation from Florence, with the estrangement drawing significant public attention in Ghana.

On Monday, 12 October 2026, reports emerged on social media that Bishop Obinim had landed in police custody.

He was accused of allegedly making some serious threats against his estranged wife at the entrance of her residence in Kumasi after she returned home from performing at an event on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Some reports indicated that Florence subsequently reported the matter to the police, who provided her with accommodation before arresting Bishop Obinim.

The reports of a threat and a subsequent arrest added a dramatic new chapter to what has become one of the country's most closely watched celebrity church stories.

Obinim's public denial marks a significant moment in the ongoing saga surrounding his relationship with Florence, with many Ghanaians closely watching how the situation develops.

The Instagram video of Bishop Obinim responding to allegations of threatening Florence Obinim is below:

Bishop Obinim's junior pastor denies arrest claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bishop Obinim's junior pastor Reverend Kwabena Okyere, known as Sofo Crush, and his denial of reports that his leader had been arrested.

The claims emerged amid Obinim’s bitter divorce proceedings with gospel musician Queen Florence the Lioness, who reportedly accused him of threatening her life.

Sofo Crush said the bishop was at home, but some social media users questioned why he had not appeared on camera to prove it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh