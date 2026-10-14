Wizkid's sister Yetunde Balogun announced the death of a family uncle, identified as Uncle Lekan, on her Instagram Story

Yetunde shared an emotional tribute reflecting on repeated losses and the struggle of carrying grief while appearing strong

The Balogun family has faced several painful losses in recent years, including the passing of Wizkid's mother in August 2023

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Yetunde Balogun, sister of Nigerian music star Wizkid, has announced the death of a family member, Uncle Lekan, through a heartfelt tribute posted on her Instagram Story.

Wizkid’s sister shares heartbreaking news as family mourns another loss. Image credit: Wizkid

Source: Facebook

Yetunde's message offered a rare and personal glimpse into the grief the Balogun family continues to carry.

Rather than simply announcing the loss, she opened up about the emotional weight of experiencing repeated bereavements, describing how she pushes through each day while quietly struggling inside.

"I smile, I show up, I try 2 be strong, and I keep moving, but deep inside, there are parts of me that are still hurting," she wrote.

Yetunde reflects on pain of repeated loss

In the tribute, the Nigerian artist Wizkid's sister described Uncle Lekan as one of her favourite uncles, making his passing particularly difficult to process.

She raised the question of how many times a person can endure heartbreak before it becomes too heavy a burden, while still expressing a determination to press on.

She closed her message by calling on God to keep the family united during the period of mourning and offered a final farewell to her late uncle.

"God, please hold my family together.. Rest In Peace Uncle Lekan," she wrote.

Wizkid's family's past painful losses

The death of Uncle Lekan marks another chapter of grief for the Balogun family. In August 2023, Wizkid's mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed away in London on 18 August at the age of 64.

Her passing drew an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow artists around the world, with many acknowledging the profound influence she had on the singer's life and career.

Wizkid, whose full name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has spoken publicly about how central his mother was to who he became, making her loss a deeply personal one.

With the news of Uncle Lekan's passing now public, fans and well-wishers have once again rallied around the family, offering messages of comfort as they navigate another period of mourning.

The Instagram post from Wizkid's sister is below

Michael Blackson loses mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Michael Blackson’s announcement that his 83-year-old mother had died, weeks after she left the intensive care unit.

The comedian said he delayed sharing the news because he needed time to process the loss. His earlier fear of losing her in May made the announcement especially poignant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh