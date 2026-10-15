120 Nigerians Deported From Ghana As Worrying Details Emerge, Video

Ghana's Cyber Security Authority carried out a major sting operation targeting suspected cybercrime hubs in the country

Security agencies from the UK, Nigeria, and the US collaborated with Ghanaian authorities during the operation

Officers seized 136 mobile phones, 130 laptops, four vehicles, jewellery, and 10 Nigerian passports at the scene

Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has deported 120 Nigerian nationals following a large-scale operation targeting suspected cybercrime establishments operating within the country.

Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority deports 120 Nigerians after a major cybercrime sting, seizing 136 phones, 130 laptops and four vehicles. Image credit: LightFieldStudios/iStock, Daily Video gh/Insta

Source: UGC

An Instagram video shared by Daily View GH on October 15, 2026 detailed how the CSA, working alongside local intelligence and security agencies and international partners from the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and the United States, carried out the coordinated sting operation.

Victims found in cybercrime setups

Authorities said the 120 individuals had not willingly participated in the criminal activities.

According to the CSA, they had been brought into Ghana against their will and coerced into working within cybercrime operations, raising serious concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable people across borders.

Officials described the environments where the individuals were found as organised setups specifically designed to facilitate online criminal activity.

Cybersecurity crackdown: Equipment and stolen vehicle recovered

During the search, security personnel confiscated 136 mobile phones, 130 laptops, internet connectivity devices, and four motor vehicles. One of those vehicles was identified as having been stolen from Canada.

Investigators also recovered several high-value items, including jewellery and 10 Nigerian passports, which were secured as evidence from the operation.

Following the rescue of the 120 individuals from the suspected cybercrime establishments, authorities arranged for their deportation back to Nigeria.

The operation underscores the growing necessity of cross-border cooperation in combating cybercrime networks that exploit vulnerable persons across multiple countries.

The Instagram post below shows the moment the Nigerians were boarding the plane for deportation.

5 countries plan a new deportation facility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a coalition of five European Union member states announced plans to establish what would be the first shared migrant return hub on African soil, targeting individuals whose asylum claims have been rejected by EU courts.

Greece, Germany, Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands are behind the initiative, with Greece's Minister of Migration, Thanos Plevris, confirming during an interview with Greek television channel ANT1 that the facility would open in the second half of 2027.

He linked the timeline to Greece's upcoming presidency of the EU Council.

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Source: YEN.com.gh