Sam George Praises Cyber Security Authority Boss for Leading Abu Trica's Arrest

A Swedru-based Ghanaian socialite, Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has reportedly been arrested by US authorities.

A statement from the American Justice Department confirmed that Abu Trica had been arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025.

Samuel Nartey George praises Cyber Security Authority boss, Divine Selase Agbeti, for leading Abu Trica's arrest.

The arrest followed an investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with support from Ghanaian security agencies.

The Swedru-based socialite and businessman is alleged to be part of a criminal network that targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

According to the US Justice Department's statement, the syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its victims of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The Ghanaian security agencies and institutions that helped the FBI apprehend him include the Attorney-General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau.

Sam George reacts to Abu Trica's arrest

Reacting to the news, the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, commended the head of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Divine Selase Agbeti, for leading the efforts to arrest Abu Trica.

In a social media post, the Communications Minister, affectionately known as Sam Dzata George, described the operations led by the CSA boss as 'another surgical strike at the heart of cyber fraud' in the country.

"Congratulations once again to the dedicated team at the Cyber Security Authority Ghana, led by their DG, Divine Selase Agbeti, and the Law Enforcement Unit...

"Yet another successful operation was carried out yesterday in collaboration with our sister agencies - CID, NIB, and NACOC - as part of our commitment to enhancing Ghana's international image.

"The message is loud and clear: we will come after you as long as you engage in cyber-based crime, whether against Ghanaians or any other person," he concluded.

Sam George is the supervising minister for the Cyber Security Authority, meaning Divine Selase Agbeti serves under his leadership.

Abu Trica’s cars, houses, and businesses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh explored details of Abu Trica and his lavish lifestyle, including his houses, cars, businesses, and estimated net worth.

A video shared in 2024 gave Ghanaians a close look at his cars at his palatial estate located in the Swedru area of the Central Region of Ghana.

The cars displayed in the video included a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a BMW i8 Roadster, and a Lamborghini Urus, as well as his Tesla Cybertruck.

