The Dubai government announced a new 10-year Blue Visa targeting individuals with notable contributions to environmental protection

The Blue Visa identifies three specific categories of foreigners who may be eligible to apply for the long-term residency permit

Dubai has not yet published the full application requirements or a launch date for when the Blue Visa process will open

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The Dubai government has introduced a new long-term residency option called the Blue Visa, a 10-year permit aimed at individuals who have demonstrated meaningful contributions to environmental protection, whether within the UAE or at an international level.

Dubai outlines three routes for foreigners seeking its 10-year Blue Visa. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

The announcement places the Blue Visa alongside existing long-stay options such as the Golden Visa, reinforcing Dubai's strategy of attracting specialists and high-value individuals to the emirate.

Who Qualifies for the Dubai Blue Visa

According to official Dubai government guidance, applicants must belong to one of three defined groups. The first category covers members of recognised international charities, associations, non-governmental organisations, or companies working in the environmental space. The second is open to individuals who have won global awards within environmental fields. The third targets distinguished activists and researchers with a verifiable track record in environmental work.

Across all three categories, applicants will be required to demonstrate a documented history of environmental action in order to be considered eligible.

Application process still being finalised

While the Blue Visa has been officially announced, Dubai authorities have confirmed that the full eligibility requirements and application procedures are still being developed and have not yet been made public. No specific launch date has been given for when the process will open to applicants.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to follow official Dubai government channels closely as further details are released.

The Blue Visa sits within a broader framework of specialised long-stay permits that Dubai has been expanding in recent years, with the Golden Visa already covering four categories of eligible foreigners on a similar 10-year basis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh