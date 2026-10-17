The Danish government published official guidelines outlining a short-stay framework that grants nationals from select countries up to 90 days in the Schengen area

Out of all African nations, only two made the exclusive list, giving their citizens a distinct advantage over most of the continent

Both qualifying African countries are Indian Ocean island nations, placing them alongside a handful of Caribbean and South American states

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The Danish government has officially confirmed which African countries qualify under a special short-stay arrangement that allows eligible passport holders to spend up to 90 days within the Schengen area.

Out of all the nations across Africa, only Mauritius and the Seychelles appear on the list, placing both island nations among a very small group of countries worldwide that benefit from this provision.

Denmark lists 2 African countries whose citizens qualify for a special Schengen short-stay rule. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images

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The 2 African nations that made the list

Both Mauritius and the Seychelles are Indian Ocean island states, and their inclusion puts them in the company of select Caribbean and South American countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Denmark's official guidelines spell out the terms clearly, stating that citizens from these specific countries are entitled to remain in a Schengen country for up to 90 days under the arrangement.

For the vast majority of African passport holders, this level of access remains out of reach, making the two nations' inclusion a notable distinction.

What the policy means for travellers

The framework applies across the broader Schengen zone, meaning eligible nationals are not restricted to Denmark alone but can move through participating European countries within the permitted period.

The guidelines detail the administrative criteria and exemption conditions that govern these short-term stays, offering a clearer picture of who qualifies and under what terms.

For Mauritian and Seychellois travellers, the arrangement provides a degree of flexibility that simplifies short-term visits to Europe, whether for tourism, business, or family purposes.

It also reflects the relatively strong passport rankings both island nations enjoy compared to their continental counterparts, owing in part to their longstanding diplomatic and trade ties with European nations.

Denmark names visa-free entry for 9 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Danish Immigration Service confirmed that citizens from nine visa-required countries were able to enter Denmark without a visa under a biometric passport exemption.

The exemption covered nations across Europe, Central Asia, and North Africa, which included Albania, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kosovo.

However, African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa remained on the visa-required list without any biometric passport exemption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh