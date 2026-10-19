President John Dramani Mahama visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence on Monday, October 19, 2026

Mahama announced the visit on his Facebook page, saying he wanted to check on Kufuor's well-being

Photographs from the meeting showed both leaders in cheerful spirits during their time together

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President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor on Monday, 19 October, at the elder statesman's private residence.

President John Dramani Mahama visits former President John Agyekum Kufuor to check on his well-being, as the pair discussed national and international issues. Image credit: JDM/Facebook

Source: UGC

Mahama confirmed the visit through a post on his Facebook page, noting that his primary aim was to see how the former president was faring.

Beyond the welfare check, the two leaders also took time to exchange views on a range of national and international matters.

Mahama speaks on his visit to Kufuor

In his own words, Mahama wrote:

"I passed by the residence of President J.A. Kufuor this afternoon to check on him and find out how he's doing and also discuss some national and international issues."

Photographs accompanying the Facebook post captured a warm and relaxed atmosphere between the two leaders, with both men appearing at ease and in good spirits throughout the encounter.

The Facebook post below has photos from Mahama's visit to the former President, J.A. Kufuor.

A show of respect across political lines

The gesture drew attention as a moment of intergenerational political goodwill, with Mahama, who served as president from 2012 to 2017 and returned to office in January 2025, making time to personally visit his predecessor.

Kufuor, who led Ghana from 2001 to 2009, remains a respected figure in the country's political landscape.

The visit stressed the value both leaders place on maintaining open lines of communication beyond the boundaries of party politics.

Meet Ibrahim Mahama’s eldest daughter, Nafisa, who sits at the helm of Dzata Cement. Image credit: Ibrahim Mahama, Ghbrain

Source: UGC

Meet Nafisa Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama’s young daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nafisa Mahama is a Ghanaian business executive and the daughter of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers & Planners and owner of Dzata Cement.

Also known as Nafi, she is reported to be his eldest daughter. Although relatively little information about her personal life is publicly available, her role at Dzata Cement has brought her increasing attention.

She serves as the company’s Managing Director, making her part of the leadership of the wholly Ghanaian-owned cement business based in Tema.

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Source: YEN.com.gh