John Agyekum Kufour recounted the sad moment he learned of the death of his lifelong friend, Konadu

He had met her that very morning, which made it especially difficult to accept her passing

Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings unexpectedly passed away on October 23, 2025, leaving many amazed, as she had appeared fit and full of her usual joyful energy

The passing of former First Lady Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings was felt deeply across Ghana.

Known for her vibrant energy and tireless advocacy, her sudden death on October 23, 2025, saddened many, as she had appeared healthy and full of life just days before.

Among those mourning was former President John Agyekum Kufour, who shared his personal connection to Konadu.

In an emotional account, Kufour explained that he had met her that very morning at a funeral service at Christ the King.

Their conversation, warm and sincere, made it especially difficult for him to accept her passing.

“The day she died, I met her at Christ the King. She even asked how I was doing. It has not been easy,” he said.

A video captured their longstanding friendship, showing the former First Lady and Kufour at a wedding together, seated at the same table, laughing and interacting across political lines. Such moments highlighted the genuine bond they shared beyond politics.

Kufour added that their connection stretched back to childhood, with their families hailing from Kumasi and belonging to the royal lineage.

“I knew her from Kumasi as our families knew each other. We have known each other for a very long time,” he said.

Kufour also reflected on life and the reality of loss.

“Although many friends and colleagues pass on, we are all human. Life reminds us that everyone will eventually go, and psychologically, we adjust to it,” he noted while speaking about coping with grief.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings dies

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away at Ridge Hospital in Accra at the age of 76. Wife of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, she served as Ghana’s longest-standing First Lady, holding the role during both military and civilian administrations.

Her tenure began on June 4, 1979, under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council, and she resumed her role on December 31, 1981, under the Provisional National Defence Council.

She continued as First Lady during her husband’s constitutional terms from 1993 to 2001.

Beyond her official duties, Nana Konadu championed women’s empowerment and political activism. She founded the 31st December Women’s Movement and later the National Democratic Party (NDP).

After leaving the NDC in 2012, she attempted to contest the presidency, including the 2016 election, where she became the first woman in Ghana’s history to run for the nation’s highest office.

In November 2018, she published her biography, It Takes a Woman, chronicling her journey from youth to decades of political and social advocacy.

The book formed the first volume of four, offering insight into her activism and achievements.

Her legacy as a trailblazer for women and a dedicated public servant remains deeply influential.

