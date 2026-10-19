A video of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo running at a dinner party spread rapidly across social media

The footage, captured at the Utondu Aerobics Club end-of-year dinner on October 17, 2026, showed the 89-year-old in high spirits

Nigerians flooded the comments section with admiration and laughter after watching the elder statesman's athletic display

Former Nigerian President General Olusegun Obasanjo left the internet buzzing after a video of him sprinting through a banquet hall at the age of 89 went viral across social media platforms.

A viral video shows 89-year-old former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo sprinting at a dinner party. Image credit: officialheroconcept/Instagram

Source: UGC

The footage was recorded at the Utondu Aerobics Club's end-of-year dinner party on October 17, 2026.

In the clip, Obasanjo is seen moving through the elegantly decorated venue, complete with draped curtains and warm lighting, before breaking into a full run that sent the crowd into a frenzy of delight.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Moment Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo showed off his athletic skills to prove he is still fit at 89."

A man in a white suit was also spotted taking to the microphone on stage during the same event, adding to the celebratory mood of the evening.

Obasanjo's display delights the crowd

The lighthearted clip spread quickly online, drawing a wave of admiration and laughter from Nigerians who were clearly moved by the former president's exuberance and energy.

Many commented on how remarkable it was to see the elder statesman so full of life at his age.

The video sparked a flood of reactions from fans and followers across social media platforms.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the responses below:

@vinnie_n14 wrote:

"Baba sabi stress his security aids sha 😀😀😀."

@ebunaffon commented:

"The best and fearless President, the most respected by other Countries."

@sunnieblaze shared:

"I love how baba spends his old age like a tender. Playfully, joy all over him, makes good relationships with almost everyone, attends ceremonies and events. With this kind of mood, he will still be strong ten years from now."

@adegboyegaabudu stated:

"This is the only LEADER of Nigeria who continues to develop himself. Attends conferences all over the world and participates. Young and sharp mind. ❤️"

@dj_super_wizzy wrote:

"I love the fact that we are seeing Gen Olusegun Obasanjo on our screen lately, having the amount of fun he never had while in office, simply because he is the Mr President, 😂😂😂😂😂."

@ch.ocho9811 said:

"He's 89 and so strong."

@e4emmanuel reacted:

"He's so young at heart 😂😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of GoldBod, explains that they did not give any financial support to Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi & Nana Aba Anamoah.

Source: Facebook

Gyamfi denies sponsoring Women of Valour event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoldBod, has clarified that claims that his company provided any financial support for the 'Women of Valour' event are false.

He said that neither GoldBod nor its subsidiary, GoldBod Jewellery, gave even GH¢1 for the event.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that they were only partners and not sponsors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh