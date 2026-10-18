Wisdom Atakuma, a Ghanaian immigrant who has lived in the US since 2018, addressed Donald Trump directly at a live rally in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Atakuma credited Trump's presidency with transforming his finances, sharing details about his property purchases that have set social media talking

His passionate speech has sparked debate among African immigrants in the US, many of whom have had a very different experience under the current administration

A Ghanaian immigrant made headlines after delivering an impassioned declaration of support for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Highland Heights, Kentucky, on Sunday, 18 October 2026.

Wisdom Atakuma, who identified himself on camera to RSBN reporters, told the crowd and the president directly: "You are the greatest leader of our time. There's nobody like you."

Wisdom Atakuma, a US-based Ghanaian man declares love for Donald Trump at a Kentucky MAGA rally. Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz, KENT NISHIMURA/Getty Images & Ibrahim Sannie Daara/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Wisdom Atakuma's journey from Ghana to Kentucky

Atakuma told the interviewer he first began following Donald Trump from Ghana, long before he moved to the United States in 2018.

Speaking into a branded microphone against a backdrop of enthusiastic rally-goers in MAGA gear, he drew a direct line between Trump's time in office and his own financial progress.

"When I came here in 2018, you were the president. Things were going on well. When you left, my life fell down like a stock market. But when you came back that same year, I bought a house. I'm now on my way to get a second home," he said.

He added that he is not yet a US citizen but described himself as someone who has always tried to follow the rules.

"I'm not a U.S. citizen legally. I'm always trying to do the right thing," he told reporters.

Atakuma's message to trump goes viral

Atakuma closed his remarks with a lengthy blessing directed at the president, invoking divine support and drawing a comparison between Trump and Jesus Christ, arguing that persecution is a sign of doing something right.

"They hate Jesus Christ. They hate Jesus because he was doing the right thing. Anything that people hate, meaning what? You are doing something. Haters attack you because you are doing the right thing," he said.

He also expressed eagerness to one day meet Trump in person, saying: "I can't wait to see you for the first time in my life. I'm so grateful."

The video, shared on Facebook, has drawn significant attention among Ghanaians and the broader African immigrant community in the United States, at a time when many immigrants from the continent have reported economic hardship and anxiety over stricter immigration enforcement.

Watch Wisdom Atakuma deliver his message to Trump at the Kentucky rally in the Facebook video below:

US lists key foreigner PR requirement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services had highlighted a mandatory condition all foreign nationals were required to meet before securing lawful permanent residence.

USCIS confirmed that a visa needed to be available before an applicant could complete the final steps toward becoming a lawful permanent resident.

Three primary factors determined how long an applicant had to wait before they could meet this critical requirement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh