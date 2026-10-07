Nafisa Mahama, also known as Nafi, is reported to be the eldest daughter of Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama

She serves as Managing Director of Dzata Cement, placing her in a leadership role within her father’s business

Her appearance at the company’s fifth-anniversary celebration has renewed public interest in her background and career

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Nafisa Mahama is a Ghanaian business executive and the daughter of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers & Planners and owner of Dzata Cement.

Meet Ibrahim Mahama’s eldest daughter, Nafisa, at the helm of Dzata Cement. Image credit: Ibrahim Mahama, Ghbrain

Source: UGC

Also known as Nafi, she is reported to be his eldest daughter. Although relatively little information about her personal life is publicly available, her role at Dzata Cement has brought her increasing attention.

She serves as the company’s Managing Director, making her part of the leadership of the wholly Ghanaian-owned cement business based in Tema.

Nafisa Mahama’s business career

Nafisa’s publicly documented career centres on Dzata Cement, which produces and distributes bagged and bulk cement for the construction industry.

The company operates near Tema Port and forms part of her father’s business interests. Ibrahim Mahama is identified on its official website as the CEO and sole shareholder.

Her leadership role also fits into her father’s stated plans to prepare the next generation to manage his businesses.

Speaking at Dzata Cement’s fifth-anniversary celebration on October 6, 2026, Ibrahim explained that he had stepped away from daily management to allow younger leaders to gain experience and take responsibility.

He described an approach in which his children enter the businesses, receive guidance, and gradually assume management duties before his retirement.

Family background and public appearances

Beyond her position at Dzata Cement, Nafisa has accompanied her father to major business events.

In July 2025, she attended the signing ceremony for the Black Volta gold project with him. Her appearance offered the public another glimpse of her involvement in the family’s business activities.

She attracted further attention at Dzata Cement’s fifth-anniversary launch and durbar in October 2026. Footage shared online showed her arriving in a white polo shirt bearing the company’s anniversary branding.

Despite these appearances, a detailed account of her early life remains unavailable in the reliable sources reviewed. Her date of birth, educational background and marital status could not be independently verified.

Her current public profile is therefore principally defined by her family background and her management position at Dzata Cement.

Nafisa Mahama rewarded Dzata Cement staff

Ibrahim Mahama’s young daughter, Nafisa Mahama, has granted all Dzata Cement staff a one-time 50% salary increase in recognition of their hard work.

Watch the X video below:

The Managing Director rewarded employees for their contribution to the company.

Nana Yaa Brefo thanks Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo expressed gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama after he stepped in to help a struggling colleague.

She said he resolved the situation within an hour of being contacted.

Mahama has built a reputation for stepping in to support Ghanaians facing difficult circumstances, including members of the media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh