Canada officially recognises 10 general holidays during which eligible workers are entitled to paid time off

The federal government outlines specific rules on how pay is calculated for each of these statutory holidays

Some workers may be required to work on a general holiday, and the rules governing their compensation differ from those who take the day off

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Canada has released the official list of 10 general holidays on which qualifying workers across the country are entitled to receive paid time off from work.

The federal government sets out these statutory holidays as part of its labour regulations, ensuring that employees under federal jurisdiction are aware of their rights throughout the calendar year.

Canada publishes list of 10 general holidays workers can get paid days off. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

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Canada's 10 recognised general holidays

The 10 general holidays observed in Canada are New Year's Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,

Thanksgiving, Remembrance Day, Christmas Day, and the second statutory holiday in December.

Employers and employees alike are expected to take note of these dates, as they carry specific legal obligations under Canadian federal labour law.

How holiday pay is calculated

For workers who do not work on a general holiday, pay is calculated as one twentieth of the wages earned in the four-week period immediately before the holiday week, excluding overtime pay.

Employees who are required to report to work on any of these holidays are entitled to their regular wages for the day, plus an additional day's pay equivalent to what they would have received had they not worked.

Alternatively, they may receive their regular wages and be given a substituted day off with pay at a later date.

Not all workers automatically qualify for general holiday benefits. To be eligible, an employee must have worked for the same employer for at least 30 days before the holiday and must have worked their last scheduled shift before the holiday, unless they had a justifiable reason for being absent.

Part-time and casual workers are also covered under the regulations, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, which reflects Canada's broader commitment to protecting workers across different employment arrangements.

Employers are advised to familiarise themselves with these provisions to remain compliant with federal labour standards, while workers are encouraged to confirm whether their sector falls under federal or provincial jurisdiction, as provincial rules may differ.

Canada announces fast-track PR route

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's immigration authority had announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, which were set to take effect on 3 November 2026.

The updated system was designed to award additional CRS points to foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying high-wage job offer.

Candidates already in the Express Entry pool were expected to have their scores automatically recalculated, though some were required to update their profiles before the deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh