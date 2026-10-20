Romania officially published two pathways through which foreigners, including Ghanaians, can legally secure employment in the country

The Romanian government outlined specific criteria and procedures that prospective workers must follow under each route

Ghanaians seeking opportunities in Romania are encouraged to understand the distinctions between the two pathways before applying

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Romania has outlined two official routes through which Ghanaians and other foreign nationals can pursue employment opportunities within the country, offering a clearer framework for those looking to work abroad legally.

The Romanian government published the employment guidelines as part of its broader effort to regulate the entry of foreign workers into its labour market.

Romania publishes list of 2 employment routes for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking jobs. Photo credit: Cravetiger & Sir Francis Canker Photography/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement is particularly relevant for Ghanaians exploring work options in Europe.

Two pathways for foreign workers

The first route applies to workers who have already secured a job offer from a Romanian employer before arriving in the country.

Under this arrangement, the employer is required to obtain a work permit on behalf of the prospective employee.

The foreign worker can then apply for a long-stay visa for employment purposes at a Romanian diplomatic mission in their home country.

The second route is intended for highly skilled professionals. Romania participates in the European Union Blue Card scheme, which allows non-EU nationals with advanced qualifications and a qualifying job offer to live and work in any EU member state, including Romania.

Applicants under this route must meet minimum salary thresholds and hold recognised professional credentials.

What Ghanaians should know before applying

Prospective applicants are advised to verify that their intended employer is legitimate and registered in Romania before initiating any documentation process.

Authorities have cautioned against engaging with unverified recruitment agents, as fraudulent job offers targeting foreign nationals remain a concern.

The Romanian Labour Inspectorate and the General Inspectorate for Immigration are the relevant authorities overseeing work permit approvals and immigration compliance.

Foreign workers are expected to comply with Romanian labour law throughout the duration of their employment contracts.

Romania has in recent years increased its intake of foreign workers to address labour shortages across sectors such as construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare.

This has opened the door for workers from Africa, including Ghana, to explore legal migration as a viable option.

Ghanaians interested in pursuing either of the two routes are encouraged to contact the Romanian embassy or consulate in their region for the most up-to-date application requirements and processing timelines.

New Zealand outlines 5 retirement visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand had published the full conditions foreigners were required to satisfy to obtain its Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa

The financial bar was set significantly high, with a major investment requirement that would challenge most applicants.

Beyond money, New Zealand also screened applicants on age, health, character, and proof of lawfully acquired funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh