Malta Announces Fast-Track Work Permits for Foreigners From Over 160 Countries

Malta's Identità agency launched the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track Single Permit route open to nationals from over 160 countries, including African nations

Eligible applicants must hold a relevant qualification or at least three years of verified professional work experience in their field

Applicants are required to have a signed employment contract with a Malta-registered company before submitting their application

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Malta has introduced a structured fast-track work permit scheme for skilled foreign nationals, opening a legal pathway for workers from more than 160 countries to live and work on the island.

The programme, known as the Specialist Employee Initiative, is administered by Identità, Malta's identity and residency authority, and operates within the country's Single Permit framework under Subsidiary Legislation 217.17.

Malta offers a fast-track Single Permit route for workers from 160-plus countries, including Africa, with experience rules. Image credit: alex_ugalek, Riska/Getty Images

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It targets third-country nationals, a legal classification covering citizens of any nation outside the 27 European Union member states, making workers from African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya eligible to apply.

Who qualifies for the initiative

To be considered for the permit, an applicant must have already secured a signed employment contract with a company legally registered in Malta. Candidates who do not hold higher-level qualifications may still be eligible, provided they can demonstrate at least three years of relevant professional experience in their field.

Identità accepts several forms of documentation as proof of that experience. These include signed employment contracts from previous roles, certified employment history obtained from an official labour authority, or detailed reference letters from former employers. Such letters must outline the start and end dates of employment, a description of responsibilities held, and full contact details for the referee.

How to apply for the permit

Applications are lodged through Identità's official booking system, where prospective applicants schedule an in-person appointment via the agency's portal. The permit carries an application fee, though the exact amount is published through Identità's official channels.

The agency retains the right to request additional documentation where an initial submission does not sufficiently confirm an applicant's eligibility.

The initiative represents a significant opportunity for skilled workers from across Africa and beyond who are seeking structured legal routes into the European labour market through Malta.

New Zealand names skilled residence pathways for workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration New Zealand (INZ) had announced updates to its Work to Residence visa programme.

The authorities named two skilled residence pathways that foreign workers can use to qualify for permanent residence in New Zealand.

The changes form part of a broader revision to the country's skilled migration framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh