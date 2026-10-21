Finland introduced a fast-track residence permit scheme that processes applications within just 14 days

The scheme targets skilled foreign workers and entrepreneurs seeking to live and work in Finland

Applicants must meet a specific set of requirements to qualify for the accelerated permit process

Finland has launched a fast-track residence permit programme that allows eligible foreigners to receive their permits within 14 days, opening a quicker pathway for skilled workers and entrepreneurs to settle in the country.

The Finnish Immigration Service confirmed the initiative, which is designed to attract international talent and reduce bureaucratic delays that have historically slowed down the relocation process for highly qualified individuals.

Finland offers a 14-day fast-track residence permit to foreigners. Photo credit: miodrag ignjatovic/getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Finland's fast-track visa scheme

The accelerated permit is not open to all applicants. Finland has set out a defined list of eligible categories, which includes specialists, start-up entrepreneurs, and workers in sectors experiencing labour shortages.

Applicants must have a confirmed job offer or a credible business plan, along with the relevant professional qualifications to support their application.

Candidates are also required to demonstrate that they meet the minimum salary threshold set by Finnish authorities, ensuring that those entering the country under the scheme are financially self-sufficient.

How the application process works

Under the fast-track system, applicants submit their documents through the Enter Finland online portal.

Once the application is deemed complete and all supporting materials have been verified, the 14-day processing window begins.

Finnish authorities have emphasised that incomplete submissions will not qualify for the expedited timeline, making thorough preparation essential before lodging an application.

The Finnish Immigration Service noted that the scheme is part of a broader government effort to position Finland as a competitive destination for global talent, particularly in technology, engineering, and healthcare sectors where demand for skilled workers continues to grow.

Applicants residing outside Finland are encouraged to contact the nearest Finnish embassy or consulate to confirm country-specific submission procedures before applying.

Finland lists 5 jobs for faster residence permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Finland's immigration authority had confirmed a dedicated fast-track service that processed certain residence permits within two weeks.

The accelerated pathway was open to foreigners applying under five specific professional categories, including EU Blue Card holders.

Family members of eligible applicants could also benefit from the same two-week processing window under the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh