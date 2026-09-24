Finland's government published a comprehensive workforce assessment identifying five occupational areas under acute recruitment pressure

Health and social services dominated the findings, accounting for three of the five shortage categories listed

The assessment forms part of a wider EU monitoring framework aimed at shaping education funding and immigration policy

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Finland has identified five major occupational areas experiencing severe staffing shortages, highlighting growing recruitment challenges across important sectors of the country's economy.

The assessment examines employment trends over a three- to four-year period to identify occupations where employers and public institutions have consistently struggled to find qualified workers.

Finland releases list of key sectors suffering from severe staffing shortages. Photo credit: Morsa Images & AnnaStills/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Finland identifies five occupations facing shortages

According to the Finnish government's assessment, the five occupational areas experiencing significant staffing shortages are:

Medical practitioners and other health professionals

Social work and counselling professionals

Social and health care (nursing) professionals

Teaching professionals

Business and administration occupations

The findings show that health and social services account for three of the five shortage areas, pointing to continued recruitment difficulties within Finland's care and welfare sectors.

However, teaching as well as business and administration occupations are also included, showing that staffing challenges extend beyond healthcare and social services.

Finland says occupations are not ranked

The Finnish government clarified that the occupations identified in the assessment have not been ranked according to their level of importance.

"The occupations presented are not given any rank," the government stated.

The assessment is instead intended to identify areas where recruitment difficulties have persisted over several years.

What qualifies as a shortage occupation?

A shortage occupation refers to a field where the available workforce does not meet employers' demand, resulting in vacancies remaining unfilled for extended periods.

The assessment uses employment and recruitment data gathered over a three- to four-year period to identify occupations where such shortages have become persistent.

Shortage data could support foreign recruitment

The findings form part of a wider European Union workforce monitoring framework coordinated by the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training (Cedefop).

The data can help authorities identify labour market gaps and inform workforce development, education and training policies.

The findings could also be relevant to future measures aimed at attracting skilled workers from outside Finland as the country seeks to address persistent recruitment challenges.

Finland lists 5 jobs for faster residence permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Finland's immigration authority had confirmed a dedicated fast-track service that processed certain residence permits within two weeks.

The accelerated pathway was open to foreigners applying under five specific professional categories, including EU Blue Card holders.

Family members of eligible applicants could also benefit from the same two-week processing window under the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh