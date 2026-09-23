Finland's immigration authority confirmed a dedicated fast-track service that processes certain residence permits within two weeks

The accelerated pathway is open to foreigners applying under five specific professional categories, including EU Blue Card holders

Family members of eligible applicants can also benefit from the same two-week processing window under the scheme

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Finland has opened a quicker route to legal residency for skilled foreign workers, with the country's immigration authority confirming that certain professionals can receive a residence permit in as little as two weeks.

Finland lists 5 jobs that can fast-track foreigners' residence permits in 2 weeks. Photo source: @petteriorpo

Source: Getty Images

The Finnish Immigration Service, known as Migri, operates a dedicated fast-track service that significantly cuts down the usual waiting time for qualifying applicants.

Finland's 5 job categories that qualify

The accelerated pathway is available to foreigners coming to Finland to work in five specific roles:

As a specialist As a specialist or manager under an ICT residence permit In top or middle management of a company As an EU Blue Card holder Or as a start-up entrepreneur

How the fast-track application process works

All fast-track applications must be submitted through Enter Finland, the country's official online immigration portal. To meet the two-week processing window, applicants must complete their submission with all required documents, pay the application fee within the portal, and confirm their identity within five working days of applying.

For specialists, EU Blue Card holders, ICT permit holders, and company managers, there is an additional employer requirement. The employer must log in to Enter Finland for Employers and add the terms of employment to the application within two working days of the applicant's submission.

It is important to note that the fast-track service applies only to first-time residence permit applications. Applicants already living in Finland or those seeking to extend an existing permit are not eligible and must follow the standard process.

Applicants using the fast-track route may also apply simultaneously for a D visa. This allows the holder to travel to Finland immediately after a decision is reached on the residence permit, removing any gap between approval and arrival in the country.

Family members also covered

Spouses and children of eligible applicants are also catered for under the scheme. They can submit their own applications at the same time and benefit from the same accelerated processing timeline.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering Europe as a destination, Finland's fast-track system offers a structured and relatively swift pathway, provided the applicant falls within one of the five qualifying professional categories.

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Source: YEN.com.gh