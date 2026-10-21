Finland's Finnish Immigration Service launched an online portal allowing eligible foreign workers to apply for a first residence permit through a fast-track process

The service targets specialists, start-up entrepreneurs, EU Blue Card applicants, ICT permit holders, and company managers relocating to Finland

Applicants must verify their identity within five working days of submitting their application for the two-week processing timeline to apply

Finland's Finnish Immigration Service has launched an online portal that enables eligible foreign workers to obtain a first residence permit decision within 14 days, significantly cutting down the time typically associated with immigration processing.

The fast-track service is available through Enter Finland, the Finnish Immigration Service's dedicated online application platform.

Finland’s fast-track first residence permit portal offers eligible skilled workers a decision in 14 days Image credit: Ridofranz, syahrir maulana/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is designed specifically for people coming to Finland to work in high-skilled and leadership roles, including specialists, start-up entrepreneurs, EU Blue Card applicants, intra-corporate transferees on ICT permits, and individuals taking up senior or middle management positions within companies.

How the fast-track application works

To qualify for the accelerated timeline, applicants must complete the application form, attach all required supporting documents, and pay the processing fee within the portal. Crucially, they must also verify their identity within five working days of submitting the application. Failure to do so within that window will void eligibility for the 14-day turnaround.

For most categories, there is an additional employer-side requirement. The applicant's employer must log into a separate platform called Enter Finland for Employers and submit the relevant terms of employment within two working days of the applicant's submission. The fast-track processing cannot proceed without this step being completed on time.

The service applies exclusively to first-time residence permit applications. Foreign nationals already residing in Finland or those seeking to renew an existing permit are not eligible for this route.

D visa and family applications

Alongside the residence permit application, applicants can simultaneously apply for a D visa. This allows a successful applicant to travel to Finland as soon as a decision is issued, rather than waiting on separate travel documentation, compressing the overall timeline from application to arrival.

Family members, including spouses and dependent children, may also benefit from the fast-track processing if they submit their own applications at the same time as the primary applicant.

The Finnish Immigration Service has published a step-by-step video guide on YouTube to help applicants navigate the process before they begin.

Australia lists groups of foreigners eligible for free visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had listed those who qualify for its Special Purpose Visa.

The Department of Home Affairs said that the visa permits holders to enter and remain in Australia for as long as they hold what the government describes as a “prescribed status.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh