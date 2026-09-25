Portugal Lists 5 Categories of Foreigners Exempt From Visa Application Fees

Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the standard national visa processing fee stands at €110 for most applicants in 2026

The Portuguese government has identified five categories of foreign nationals who qualify for a complete exemption from the visa fee

Portugal also offers two broad categories of long-stay visas covering temporary stays and full residency authorisation for various purposes

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Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the standard fee for processing a national visa application stands at €110, while outlining five specific categories of foreign nationals who are entirely exempt from the charge.

The exemptions, published by Portugal's visa authority, cover a range of applicants from young children to researchers, and appear designed to ease access for vulnerable individuals and those contributing to the country's academic or scientific sectors.

Portugal sets the 2026 national visa fee at €110 and confirms five exemption categories, long-stay visa options and 10 listed Youth Mobility eligible countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Portugal's visa fee exemption

Children below the age of six are fully exempt from the €110 processing fee. Descendants of citizens holding a Portuguese residency permit are also exempt, provided they are applying under family reunification provisions.

Foreign nationals awarded a study scholarship by the Portuguese government qualify for a third exemption. Individuals travelling to Portugal for highly qualified research activity, whether on a residency or temporary stay basis, are similarly not required to pay the standard fee.

The fifth exemption covers patients and their accompanying persons travelling under Cooperation Agreements in the Field of Health with Portugal.

Long-stay visa categories available in Portugal

Beyond the fee structure, Portugal provides two broad categories of long-stay visas for foreign nationals. The first covers temporary stays, permitting entry and residence in Portugal for a period of less than one year. These visas remain valid for the full duration of the stay and allow multiple entries into the country.

The second category is the residency authorisation visa, designed for individuals intending to remain in Portugal for longer periods. Both visa types accommodate a variety of purposes, including study, internships, employment, and medical treatment.

Portugal has also introduced a dedicated visa for foreign citizens who wish to enter the country specifically in search of employment, expanding the options available to those seeking to establish themselves there.

Portugal names 10 Youth Mobility eligible countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal had listed the countries whose citizens qualify for its Youth Mobility visa.

According to the Portuguese government, citizens of the following 10 countries are eligible to apply: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, New Zealand, Peru, Republic of Korea, United States of America, and Uruguay.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh