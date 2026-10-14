Kenya's health ministry confirmed a second Ebola case, a 39-year-old close relative of the businessman who died on 5 October in Nairobi

The new patient was already under quarantine when he fell ill, and officials say there is no evidence of spread in the wider community

Authorities have traced 113 of the 128 people the first patient came into contact with, placing 108 of them under quarantine in Kenya

Kenya has confirmed a second human case of Ebola, ten days after a Kenyan businessman became the country's first recorded fatality from the virus following a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Kenya Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the newly confirmed patient is a 39-year-old man, identified as a close relative of the first victim.

Kenya's health ministry confirmed a second Ebola case. Dieudonne Dirole

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He had already been placed under quarantine as part of contact-tracing efforts when he began showing symptoms, the ministry said.

Officials noted that detecting the illness at this stage had improved his prospects of recovery and significantly reduced the risk of onward transmission.

The ministry urged the public to "stay calm but vigilant" while confirming that the two cases remain directly connected. "Both cases are linked, and there is no evidence of spread in the wider community," the ministry stated.

The first patient, a 40-year-old Kenyan man, died on 5 October after being admitted to hospital in Nairobi. He had journeyed from DR Congo through Uganda before arriving in Kenya, and his illness went undetected at every border crossing.

A relative transported him from the airport directly to hospital, where he was later diagnosed with Ebola.

Contact Tracing Reaches 113 of 128 People

Following his death, health authorities established that the deceased had been in contact with 128 people during his time in the country. By Tuesday, officials had located 113 of those individuals, with 108 placed under quarantine within Kenya. Efforts to find the remaining 15 contacts were continuing.

The incubation period for the Ebola virus spans between two and 21 days, meaning anyone exposed to the virus may not develop symptoms for up to three weeks after contact.

The current outbreak in DR Congo, which began in May, has been caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, a relatively rare strain for which no approved vaccine or treatment currently exists, though clinical trials are under way.

The virus is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, including blood and vomit. More than 4,000 people have died in DR Congo this year in what ranks as the second deadliest Ebola outbreak on record.

US bars travellers from 3 countries for 30 days

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has extended its Ebola travel notice covering the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan for a further 30 days, effective Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The decision came even as Uganda's Director General of Health Services, Charles Olaro, declared on October 6, 2026, that the country "remains free of Ebola" and maintains "strong surveillance and preparedness measures."

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Source: YEN.com.gh