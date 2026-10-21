The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has issued a public health alert on October 21, 2026, after an Ebola case was confirmed

The infected individual had travelled to Nigeria by air from Uganda, prompting health officials to begin contact tracing

The US Embassy outlined specific precautionary steps for Americans in Nigeria, including a 21-day health monitoring period

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The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has issued a public health alert for American citizens in the country following the Nigerian government's confirmation of a Bundibugyo virus disease case, commonly known as Ebola, on October 20, 2026.

The statement, shared through the embassy's official X handle @USinNigeria on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, described Ebola as a rare, severe, and often fatal illness that causes haemorrhagic fever.

US Embassy in Nigeria Lists Steps Americans Should Take After Ebola Case Confirmed

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According to the Nigerian Ministry of Health, the infected individual had flown into Nigeria from Uganda, and contact tracing was already underway to identify those who may have been exposed.

What the US Embassy Advised Americans in Nigeria to Do

The embassy outlined several precautionary measures for American citizens and travellers in Nigeria. Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with Ebola was urged to contact a healthcare provider before seeking in-person care.

The embassy also reminded people to continue taking any prescribed malaria drug, noting that early malaria symptoms closely resemble those of Ebola and could cause unnecessary alarm if not properly assessed by a medical professional.

Travellers who had recently visited areas experiencing an Ebola outbreak were advised to monitor their health for 21 days after departing those locations.

The embassy further recommended that individuals check with their insurance providers regarding medical evacuation coverage, should they fall ill while in Nigeria.

For additional guidance, the embassy directed people to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/ebola and the CDC Travellers' Health page specific to Nigeria.

How Americans in Nigeria Can Reach Consular Services

The embassy provided contact details for Americans requiring consular assistance. The US Embassy in Abuja, located at Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive, can be reached on +234 209 461 4000.

The US Consulate General in Lagos, situated at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, can be contacted on +234 201 460 3400.

Those calling from the United States or Canada may reach the State Department's Consular Affairs line on +1-888-407-4747, while callers from overseas, including Nigeria, should dial +1-202-501-4444.

Separately, Lagos Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi also issued a public statement following the confirmed case in Abuja, urging Lagos residents to remain calm but alert.

He noted that early Ebola symptoms can be difficult to distinguish from malaria or other common viral illnesses, and provided guidance on steps residents should take before visiting any healthcare facility if they suspected exposure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh