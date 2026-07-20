General Moses Ali, a towering figure in Ugandan politics and military history, passed away at the age of 87

The veteran soldier and politician served across multiple governments spanning several decades of Ugandan history

General Moses Ali's death has drawn attention to his remarkable journey from the battlefield to the halls of parliament

General Moses Ali, the oldest Member of Parliament (MP) in Uganda and a retired military officer, has died at the age of 87, marking the end of a career that stretched across decades of the country's turbulent post-independence history.

Veteran Ugandan MP and military icon General Moses Ali passes away at 87. Photo source: UGC, Per-Anders Pettersson/Liaison Agency/ Getty Images, @new vision

Source: Getty Images

The news of the Adjumani West County MP's demise was announced by his close friend and National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman for eastern Uganda, Mike Mukula, in a statement on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

What happened to MP General Moses Ali?

The exact circumstances leading to General Moses Ali's demise remain unknown.

However, Mukula announced that the late MP passed away while on admission at the Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

Reports indicate that Ali had been admitted earlier in the week of his demise after experiencing a decline in health.

In his statement, the NRM chairman eulogised the late Ali, whom he described as a close friend and distinguished figure in the history of Ugandan politics.

He wrote:

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I have received the sad news of the passing of my dear friend, distinguished patriot, freedom fighter, and statesman, General Moses Ali, who departed this life today at 4:25 p.m. at Nakasero Hospital."

The X post announcing the demise of veteran Ugandan MP General Moses Ali is below:

Ali was a soldier who became a statesman, having served under several Ugandan governments in various capacities.

His long public life saw him navigate the complexities of Ugandan politics with rare resilience, surviving the upheavals that claimed the careers and lives of many of his contemporaries.

Who was Ugandan MP General Moses Ali?

Born in 1939, General Moses Ali rose through the ranks of Uganda's military and later transitioned into civilian politics, where he continued to hold significant roles.

He served as a member of parliament and occupied ministerial positions, including the role of Finance Minister under former President and dictator Idi Amin, making him one of the few figures whose influence persisted across multiple political eras in Uganda.

Before his demise, Ali served as the Second Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda from 2021 until May 2026.

His military career placed him at the centre of key moments in the country's history, and his later political work kept him in public life well into his later years.

He was widely recognised as a figure who understood both the demands of the armed forces and the responsibilities of elected office.

Through a deal with President Yoweri Museveni, Ali played a significant role in the overthrow of Idi Amin from power after the Bush War ended in 1986.

General Moses Ali's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

OjokTompatrick1 commented:

"Sad indeed. His service and legacy will be remembered for generations. May Allah grant Gen(Rtd) Moses Ali eternal rest."

HBNwilfreds said:

"May Allah have mercy on Him and forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest."

Estonluwedde wrote:

"I knew there was a death announcement coming when I saw that post about him being sick. RIP, General."

Ahafo Ano North MP loses his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the passing of Ahafo Ano North MP Eric Agyemang-Prempeh's mother Nana Akua Afriyie I, who died peacefully at the age of 104.

The heartbreaking loss evoked an overwhelming sense of sympathy across social media as Ghanaians came together to honour her remarkable legacy and offer support to a grieving family during this difficult time.

Source: YEN.com.gh