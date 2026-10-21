The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission responded to a petition filed against social media activist VeryDarkMan over his NGO's finances

A petitioner who visited the EFCC's Ikoyi office shared an email from the commission that included a stern caution about false information

VeryDarkMan has consistently maintained that his organisation's financial records are clean and challenged critics to take formal action

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a petition targeting popular Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan, also known as VDM, over the management of funds belonging to his non-governmental organisation, MVOI.

EFCC breaks silence on petition over VeryDarkMan’s NGO funds. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The petitioner made the development public through a viral video in which they displayed an email reportedly sent by the anti-graft agency in response to the complaint.

Rather than announcing an immediate investigation, the EFCC's reply contained a pointed caution directed at the complainant.

EFCC cautions petitioner over false information

In the email shared by the petitioner, the commission reminded the complainant that submitting false or misleading information to the EFCC is a criminal offence that can result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.

The warning appeared to leave the petitioner uncertain about whether the agency would proceed with a full forensic audit of VDM's NGO finances.

Why the petitioner approached the EFCC

The concerned citizen had reportedly walked into the EFCC's Ikoyi office in Lagos to demand a transparent breakdown of donations received and disbursed by VDM's NGO.

The petitioner also raised questions about funds said to have been placed in treasury bills and called for a thorough examination of the organisation's financial activities.

VeryDarkMan has previously brushed aside accusations relating to his NGO's finances, urging critics to channel their concerns through official authorities rather than social media.

He has consistently stated that his organisation's records are clean and that he has nothing to hide.

The X video of the petitioner sharing an update from EFCC on VDM is below.

Reactions trail EFCC's response to the petition

Social media users shared divided opinions on the development.

@eonyeokeh stated:

"A step in the right direction. Let's use this one to test @officialEFCC readiness to uphold financial probity and also send the right signal to those who believe they can start up NGOs for personal gains."

@LikitaJohn07 noted:

"Anything for clout; why not do this for the governors or track down what our Presidency is doing with all the funds they are borrowing. Misplaced priority; enjoy the clicks, Moron!"

@BuiltYourMind shared:

"Your local government chairman should be the first person you would have demanded accountability from, but no! Everything is for views and attention. I wish you well, brother!!!"

VeryDarkBlackMan blames Nigeria’s government after gospel singer Toluwanisings dies, reportedly unable to find treatment amid a strike at seven hospitals. Image credit: Toluwanisings, VDM/Facebook

Source: UGC

VeryDarkMan makes serious revelation about Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian activist VeryDarkBlackMan (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, lashed out at the Nigerian government following the death of gospel musician Toluwanisings, blaming a nationwide hospital strike for the singer's tragic end.

In an Instagram post published on October 16, 2026, VDM recounted what he described as a heartbreaking sequence of events.

According to VeryDarkMan, Toluwanisings collapsed after returning home from a gospel performance, and those around him rushed him to seven hospitals, only to find them all shut due to a strike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh