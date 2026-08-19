VeryDarkMan announced a $50,000 scholarship for 18-year-old Nigerian innovator Darlyton Ovwighosuotu to study in China

Darlyton built functional replicas of a Tesla Cybertruck, a working ATM, a wireless power bank and Bluetooth speakers using everyday materials

The teenage inventor secured both a visa and university admission in China, with all expenses covered by VeryDarkMan

A popular Nigerian social media activist known as VeryDarkMan has pledged $50,000 to sponsor a teenage inventor, Darlyton Ovwighosuotu, for a full university education in China.

Popular activist VDM announces a scholarship for talented Nigerian teen Darlyton Ovwighosuotu, covering all expenses for his studies at a Chinese university. Image credit: _smartician/Instagram

Source: UGC

A popular Nigerian social media activist known as VeryDarkMan has pledged $50,000 to sponsor a teenage inventor, Darlyton Ovwighosuotu, for a full university education in China.

VeryDarkMan, whose Instagram handle is @theverydarkman, announced via Instagram, detailing that he first discovered Darlyton through the young man's social media page, @smartician0, in mid-2025.

Struck by the teenager's raw creativity, he quietly resolved to find a way to support him.

"In the middle of last year, 2025, I stumbled upon one of his posts, and I was so impressed," VeryDarkMan wrote, adding that he had witnessed talented young people abandon their dreams simply because funding was never available.

Darlyton's remarkable inventions over the years

At just 17 years old, Darlyton has built an extraordinary portfolio of working devices, largely constructed from unconventional materials such as cardboard.

His creations include a functional replica of the Tesla Cybertruck, a working ATM, a wireless power bank, and Bluetooth speakers, among other gadgets.

His work has drawn widespread attention online, demonstrating that innovation does not require perfect conditions or expensive resources.

The Instagram post below features VDM announcing a fully sponsored scholarship for teen genius Darlyton Ovwighosuotu to study in China.

VDM announces Darlyton's China scholarship

VeryDarkMan confirmed that Darlyton has since been granted a visa and secured admission into a university in China, with all costs fully covered, including tuition fees and feeding allowances.

"I am happy to announce to you all that Smartician have been granted a visa and admission into a university in China; all expenses will be paid by my humble self," he wrote, crediting the milestone to a higher calling.

The announcement drew warm reactions from followers and public figures across social media.

Reactions to the Scholarship announcement

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the responses below:

nairamarley wrote:

"MashAllah."

jojooflele commented:

"Wow🙌🙌🙌…God bless you, hubby."

realangelaokorie wrote:

"God bless you 🙏."

comediankoboko said:

"I'm a proud ratel, who are you 👏👏👏👏."

the_veryfairman added:

"Ahead ahead 🙌❤️."

GETFund opens scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students to study abroad Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GetFund announces scholarship applications for Ghanaian students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) had opened applications for its foreign postgraduate scholarships for Ghanaians.

The scholarship offers a fully funded opportunity for Ghanaians to pursue Master’s or PhD studies abroad for the 2026/2027 academic year.

GETFund, on its website, announced that the application opening date commenced on April 13, 2026, and is set to close on April 30, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh