Minority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed a GH₵2 million defamation lawsuit against NEIP CEO Eric Adjei over an alleged extortion controversy

The suit, heard at the Achimota Circuit Court, followed a related High Court hearing where a judge urged both parties to pursue an amicable resolution

Lawyers for both sides confirmed they had been in active talks, and the withdrawal signals a possible out-of-court settlement

Minority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has withdrawn his GH₵2 million defamation lawsuit against National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) CEO Eric Adjei at the Achimota Circuit Court, with both sides indicating they are working towards an out-of-court settlement.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin withdraws his GH₵2 million defamation suit against NEIP CEO Eric Adjei. Photo source: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin, ERIC ADJEI

Source: Facebook

The development was confirmed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Accra, when lawyers for both parties spoke to GHOne TV outside the courthouse following the hearing.

Background to Afenyo-Markin's defamation suit

Afenyo-Markin's lawsuit stemmed from comments from Adjei who repeated allegations of extortion against Afenyo-Markin after he criticised GoldBod and its Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, over alleged losses of $1.9 billion under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

A prior application had also been filed at the High Court in Accra, where lawyers for Adjei's side successfully moved to have that suit set aside.

The presiding judge in that matter advised both parties to explore an amicable resolution.

According to Eric Adjei's counsel, Gideon Koku Abotsi, speaking after Tuesday's proceedings, the guidance from the High Court prompted direct dialogue between the parties.

"Consistent with that, parties have been speaking on the matter," he said, "and that conversation has culminated in the withdrawal of the suit before the circuit court."

He noted that the decision came after the High Court judge appealed to both parties to resolve their differences amicably out of court.

Lawyers signal willingness to settle

Koku Abotsi described the withdrawal as a positive step, adding that the ongoing conversations indicated both sides were genuinely committed to resolving their differences outside the courtroom.

"The parties are willing to settle this matter amicably, and that is what we are also for," he told reporters.

When asked whether the withdrawal signified that evidence behind the original allegations was insufficient, Abotsi declined to comment on the merits of the case.

He noted that any questions around evidence or the need to clear names would be addressed through the settlement process itself.

The counsel also clarified that a statement issued by the opposing counsel after the High Court ruling had been released before settlement talks began, suggesting that the current posture of both legal teams was more conciliatory than earlier public statements had implied.

No official statement had been released by either Afenyo-Markin or Eric Adjei at the time of publishing, though legal representatives for both parties confirmed that settlement discussions were ongoing.

The Facebook video of the full post-hearing interview with counsel Koku Abotsi is below

Afenyo-Markin's lawsuit against Sammy Gyamfi thrown out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the High Court’s dismissal of Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s lawsuit against Sammy Gyamfi and Multimedia Group Limited.

The ruling centred on a procedural flaw in the writ, not whether the allegations were defamatory.

The GH¢15 million defamation suit case stemmed from extortion allegations linked to Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, which Afenyo-Markin said were false and damaging to his reputation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh