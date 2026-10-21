Cyprus announced that Nigerian citizens are among those eligible to apply for residence permits using expired passports

The policy targets a specific category of applicants and outlines conditions under which the expired documents will be accepted

The move has drawn attention from Nigerians interested in relocating to or formalising their stay in Cyprus

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Cyprus has announced that Nigerian citizens can apply for residence permits using expired passports, making Nigeria one of the few nationalities to benefit from this specific exemption.

The Cypriot authorities confirmed the policy, which allows Nigerian applicants to submit residence permit applications without first renewing their travel documents.

Cyprus lists one country whose citizenscCan apply for residence permits with expired passports. Photo credit: nattrass/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under normal circumstances, most countries require a valid passport before processing any immigration or residency application, making this an unusual provision.

Why Cyprus made the exception for Nigerians

The exemption appears linked to the recognised difficulties many Nigerian nationals face in renewing their passports, a process that has historically been slow and plagued by backlogs at Nigerian immigration offices both at home and abroad.

By accepting expired travel documents, Cyprus is effectively removing a procedural barrier that would otherwise prevent eligible applicants from moving forward with their residency plans.

Applicants are still expected to meet all other standard requirements for a residence permit.

The acceptance of an expired passport does not waive any other conditions set by Cypriot immigration law; it simply removes the validity of the travel document as a blocking criterion during the application process.

What Nigerian applicants need to know

Nigerians considering a residence permit application in Cyprus are advised to confirm the full list of supporting documents required, as the expired passport provision applies specifically to the travel document condition and does not affect other requirements such as proof of income, accommodation, or health insurance.

Cyprus, a member state of the European Union, has in recent years positioned itself as a destination for residence and investment from non-EU nationals.

Its relatively straightforward residency programmes have attracted interest from across Africa, including Nigeria.

Nigerians who qualify for residence in Cyprus and hold expired passports may now proceed with their applications rather than waiting months for a renewed document, potentially significantly cutting the time between intention and formal residency status.

Malaysia lists 3 eligible residence pass categories

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia had announced three categories of foreign nationals who qualified for its Residence Pass programme.

The eligibility criteria targeted skilled professionals, long-term workers, and specific high-value contributors to the economy.

Interested foreigners were required to meet defined criteria set by Malaysian immigration authorities in order to apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh