The Executive Director of GREDA, Samuel Amegayibor, admitted that some student hostel charges in Ghana were excessive relative to the facilities offered

Amegayibor's remarks came as University of Ghana students pushed back against proposed hostel fee increases managed by UGEL

The Minister of Education directed GTEC to work with the Rent Control Department to explore ways of regulating student hostel fees

The head of Ghana's leading real estate developers' body has broken ranks with industry peers to acknowledge that certain student hostel fees across the country are unjustifiably steep.

GREDA’s Samuel Amegayibor admits some Ghana student hostel fees are excessive as UG students protest increases and the government weighs regulation amid fee row. Image credit: Adom TV

Source: UGC

Samuel Amegayibor, Executive Director of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), said on Monday, November 23, 2026, that while private hostel developers bore considerable financial pressures, some operators were charging amounts that bore little relation to what they actually delivered.

"I must agree that realistically some of the fees that sometimes we hear, we think, are a bit high, a bit out of order, and something can be done," he said during an appearance on Joy News' PM Express.

Why hostel developers say fees are justified

Amegayibor outlined the financial reality facing private hostel owners, noting that many had taken on significant construction loans with repayment periods that could extend to 30 years.

This means developers may still be settling debts long after their earliest tenants have completed their degrees.

He also warned against drawing direct comparisons between privately financed hostels and traditional university halls, many of which were erected decades ago and no longer carry the same debt obligations.

Despite these arguments, he conceded that the financial burden on developers should not serve as a blanket justification for charges that outpace the standard of accommodation on offer.

University of Ghana hostel fee dispute

Amegayibor's remarks coincide with an ongoing dispute at the University of Ghana, where students have protested against increases in fees charged at facilities managed by the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL).

After consultations with student representatives, the university scaled back a proposed 26 per cent increase for standard four-bed rooms in its four Diaspora halls to 15 per cent, bringing the annual charge from GH¢7,000 to GH¢8,050 per student for the 2026/2027 academic year.

University management said the fees were structured to cover loan repayments, utilities, maintenance and other running costs.

The situation has since attracted government attention. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to engage the Rent Control Department on possible regulatory measures to shield students from excessive hostel charges.

The University of Ghana Students' Representative Council has also cautioned private operators against steep fee hikes, arguing that unaffordable accommodation could harm students' wellbeing and academic performance.

Amegayibor maintained that private developers remained important in closing the student accommodation gap, provided they operated within a stable regulatory environment and had access to affordable long-term financing.

His comments, however, signal that the sector itself recognises the need to align charges more closely with the quality of accommodation being provided.

Nana Aba Anamoah hails Rent Control boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah had praised Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku, declaring him her 'Man of the Year' just days after he stood his ground while carrying out his duties.

In a post she shared on X on Thursday, November 19, 2026, she expressed her endorsement, writing: "The Rent Control boss is my man of the year."

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Source: YEN.com.gh