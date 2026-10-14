Thailand Names 19 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Visa on Arrival

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official visa on arrival list covering 19 countries and territories

Only one African nation appears on the list, while major travel markets across the continent were left out

Passport holders from eligible countries are granted a 15-day stay under the visa on arrival arrangement

Thailand has released an official list of countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, with only one African nation making the cut out of 19 countries and territories named by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list, published through the ministry's official portal, allows qualifying passport holders to apply for entry permission upon landing in Thailand rather than visiting a Thai embassy or consulate beforehand.

Thailand lists 19 countries and territories for visa-on-arrival. Ethiopia is Africa’s only eligible nation for 15-day stays. Image credit: Darwel, NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Travellers approved under the scheme are permitted to stay in the country for up to 15 days.

Only Ethiopia represents Africa on the list

Of the 19 countries featured, Ethiopia is the sole African nation included. Citizens of Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and other major African travel markets do not appear on the list, meaning they must obtain a Thai visa through the standard application process before departure.

The full list of eligible countries and territories comprises Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

How the visa-on-arrival scheme works

The visa on arrival arrangement is designed to simplify entry for short-term visitors from select countries by removing the requirement to secure a visa in advance. Passport holders from countries not on the list must apply for the appropriate Thai visa before travelling, with the required category depending on the purpose and intended length of their stay.

Thailand also maintains a separate visa exemption list, which operates independently of the visa on arrival scheme and covers a different set of nationalities. Citizens who qualify under that arrangement do not require any visa at all to enter Thailand for short visits.

The publication of the list draws attention to the limited access many African passport holders have to simplified entry arrangements in several Asian destinations, with Ethiopia standing as the only country on the continent to feature among the 19 eligible nations.

Thailand sets income rules for foreigners seeking long-term visas

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that Thailand had announced a minimum annual income of USD 80,000 for foreign nationals seeking to qualify as high-skilled professionals under its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa programme.

This requirement was published by the Thailand Board of Investment and applies to average personal income over the two years immediately preceding an application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh