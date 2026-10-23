Malta announced a deadline for foreign nationals to submit their residence permit applications ahead of an upcoming tax increase

The Maltese government confirmed that applicants who miss the cut-off date will be subject to higher tax rates under the new framework

Authorities urged eligible foreigners to act quickly to secure their residence status under the current tax conditions

Malta has set a firm deadline for foreign nationals wishing to apply for residence permits before new, higher tax rates take effect in the country.

The Maltese government confirmed the cut-off date as part of its broader effort to manage the transition to a revised tax framework.

Malta sets deadline for foreigners to apply for its residence permits before the new tax hike takes effect. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign nationals who submit their applications before the stipulated deadline will be processed under the existing, more favourable tax conditions.

Those who fail to apply in time will face higher charges once the new rates come into force.

Malta's residence permit application window

Authorities in Malta outlined the deadline to give eligible foreigners sufficient time to prepare and submit the necessary documentation.

The government encouraged prospective applicants to begin gathering their paperwork promptly rather than waiting until the final days before the cut-off, warning that delays could result in their applications falling under the new, costlier regime.

Malta's residence permit programme attracts a significant number of foreign nationals each year, drawn by the country's favourable living conditions, its position within the European Union, and its relatively accessible residency pathways.

The upcoming tax adjustment signals a shift in policy that officials say reflects the need to align Malta's residency costs with broader fiscal goals.

What the tax increase means for applicants

Under the revised framework, foreign nationals who become tax residents in Malta after the deadline will be required to pay a higher minimum tax than those who secured their permits earlier.

The change is expected to affect individuals who had been considering Malta as a long-term base but had not yet formalised their residency status.

Officials stressed that the deadline was not intended to deter legitimate applicants but rather to ensure that those who had already been planning their move would have a clear and fair window to do so under current conditions.

Foreign nationals interested in Malta's residency options were advised to consult qualified legal or financial advisers familiar with Maltese immigration and tax law to avoid missing the application window.

Malta announces four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh