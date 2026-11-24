Deputy Minister Rita Naa Odoley Sowah announced plans to extend the Aayalolo contra-flow system to Tema at a media briefing in Accra

Two Aayalolo buses have already been deployed on the Accra-Dodowa route to serve commuters in the Shai-Osudoku area

The contra-flow initiative launched on September 29, 2026, currently covers the Amasaman, Pokuase, Kasoa and Adenta corridors

Ghana's government is set to bring the Aayalolo bus contra-flow system to Tema, as part of a broader push to ease traffic congestion and improve public transport along major commuter routes in and out of Accra.

Ghana government announces plans to extend the Aayalolo bus service to Tema. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, made the announcement at a media briefing in Accra, confirming that the expansion would reach additional communities within the coming days.

The minister shared that two Aayalolo buses had already been assigned to the Accra-Dodowa route to serve residents in the Shai-Osudoku District, with Tema identified as the next stop in the rollout.

"As we speak, two buses have been given to Shai Osudoku, Dodowa. We'll move to Tema as well," she said.

The Facebook post below has the video of the Deputy Minister speaking on the Aayalolo bus extension to Tema.

What the contra-flow system involves

Launched on September 29, 2026, the contra-flow arrangement allows Aayalolo buses to operate along specific road sections in the opposite direction of regular traffic flow during peak commuting hours.

The system is designed to cut down journey times, improve the movement of passengers and reduce the strain on key roads serving the Greater Accra Region.

When it was first introduced, the initiative covered four corridors: Amasaman, Pokuase, Kasoa and Adenta. Services run during two daily windows, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the morning and again from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the evening, targeting the busiest periods for commuters travelling to and from the city centre.

The planned extension to Tema signals that the government intends to scale the initiative well beyond its original footprint.

With Tema being one of Ghana's most densely populated industrial towns and a key commuter hub, its inclusion is expected to benefit a significant number of daily travellers who face persistent gridlock on roads linking it to central Accra.

The phased approach, beginning with Shai-Osudoku before moving to Tema, suggests a deliberate effort to test capacity and logistics before broader deployment across additional corridors.

Ayololo bus gets flooded amid heavy downpour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that there was panic during the Monday morning commute in Accra as a high-capacity Ayalolo transit bus flooded internally while navigating an inundated road.

The incident occurred during a torrential early morning downpour on Monday, June 29, 2026, which paralysed major parts of the capital.

In a viral video captured by Vanessa Edotom Boateng, commuters were seen hoisting their bags as muddy floodwaters filled the floor of the moving bus.

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Source: YEN.com.gh