Canada's immigration authority announced three specific conditions under which applicants can request urgent processing of their permanent residence cards

The conditions centre on time-sensitive situations, including imminent travel needs and humanitarian circumstances

Applicants who do not meet any of the three criteria may not qualify for expedited processing of their PR cards

The immigration authority, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has outlined three conditions that permanent residents must satisfy to be considered for urgent processing of their permanent residence (PR) cards.

The announcement clarifies what qualifies as an emergency situation for those who require their PR cards faster than the standard processing timeline allows.

Canada lists 3 conditions to be eligible for urgent processing of permanent residence cards. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images.

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Three conditions for urgent PR card processing

According to the IRCC, the first condition applies to permanent residents who need to travel urgently due to the death or serious illness of a close family member.

The second condition covers individuals who must travel for medical treatment that cannot be accessed in Canada.

The third condition is aimed at those travelling for employment reasons where the trip is time-sensitive and cannot be deferred.

Applicants who believe they meet any of these criteria are required to submit supporting documentation to back their claims.

The IRCC stressed that meeting one of the conditions does not automatically guarantee approval for urgent processing; each request is reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

How to apply for urgent processing

Permanent residents seeking urgent processing are advised to contact IRCC directly and provide clear evidence of their circumstances.

This may include medical letters, death certificates, employer letters, or travel itineraries, depending on which condition applies to their situation.

Standard PR card processing times can extend for several weeks or months, making the urgent processing route a critical option for those facing genuine emergencies.

The IRCC noted that only applicants with compelling and verifiable reasons will be considered, and incomplete applications are unlikely to be prioritised.

Permanent residents who do not meet any of the three stated conditions but still require travel outside Canada may need to explore alternative options, such as applying for a permanent resident travel document (PRTD) from a Canadian embassy or consulate abroad.

Canada opens doors to foreign workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Canada announced it was actively recruiting skilled tradespeople from abroad to fill critical labour gaps.

Canada specifically named carpenters, plumbers, and machinists among the trades it was seeking to strengthen its workforce and housing sector.

IRCC directed interested applicants with relevant training and credentials to explore available immigration pathways into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh