Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced it is actively recruiting skilled tradespeople from abroad to fill critical labour gaps

Canada specifically named carpenters, plumbers and machinists among the trades it is seeking to strengthen its workforce and housing sector

IRCC directed interested applicants with relevant training and credentials to explore available immigration pathways into the country

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Canada's federal immigration authority has issued a public call for skilled tradespeople from around the world to consider relocating to the country, citing urgent demand across housing construction and infrastructure.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement via its official account on X on 21 October 2026, directing those with relevant qualifications to explore existing immigration pathways into the country.

Canada’s IRCC is recruiting skilled tradespeople, including carpenters, plumbers and machinists, Image credit: Jackyenjoyphotography, DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada's push for skilled trades workers

The statement specifically highlighted carpenters, plumbers and machinists as among the professions Canada is seeking, with the government citing the need to build homes, grow the workforce and support critical national infrastructure.

Canada has faced persistent labour shortages in the skilled trades sector in recent years, with housing construction in particular struggling to keep pace with population growth. The IRCC's announcement signals a continued government effort to address these gaps through targeted immigration recruitment rather than domestic training alone.

The post, which gathered over 170,000 views on X, pointed prospective applicants towards available immigration pathways, encouraging those with the appropriate training, credentials and experience to begin the process of building a future in Canada.

Who can apply

While the IRCC announcement did not outline specific visa categories or detailed eligibility criteria, Canada maintains several established immigration routes suited to skilled trades workers, including the Federal Skilled Trades Program and various Provincial Nominee Programs, which allow provinces to recruit workers based on local labour market needs.

Applicants are generally required to demonstrate relevant work experience, hold valid trade certifications where applicable, and meet language proficiency requirements to qualify under most programmes.

The announcement reflects Canada's broader immigration strategy, which has increasingly prioritised attracting workers in sectors facing acute shortages rather than focusing solely on highly educated professionals.

Skilled tradespeople have formed a growing part of that recruitment focus as housing targets and infrastructure investment have risen up the national policy agenda.

Canada lists conditions students need for a SIN

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced that international students with study permits must meet certain conditions before they can apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN).

A Social Insurance Number is a nine-digit identifier that Canadian residents need to work legally in the country, access government programmes, and file taxes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh